NFL Week 14 highlights: Cowboys escape, Eagles roll, Bucs facing 49ers, more

Week 14 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of highly anticipated matchups.

In the early slate of games, the surging Detroit Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North showdown, the Philadelphia Eagles routed the New York Giants in a matchup of playoff hopefuls, and the Buffalo Bills roughed up the New York Jets.

In the late window, the Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to face Brock Purdy (wait, what?) and the San Francisco 49ers, and the Carolina Panthers try to dent the Seattle Seahawks' playoff hopes. Both games are on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

AFC playoff hopes are on the line when the Miami Dolphins travel to meet the Los Angeles Chargers in the night game.

Here are the top plays!

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

A big milestone!

Travis Kelce continues to reach all-time status. With this catch, he has more than 10,000 receiving yards in his career. He's the fourth tight end to reach that mark and did it the quickest.

Mahomes magic!

Patrick Mahomes improvised and tossed a no-look pass to Jerick McKinnon while under pressure. Not only was the pass completed, but the Chiefs RB ran it all the way for a 56-yard score.

Just Jerick

The Chiefs RB added his second receiving touchdown, doing a little bit of acrobatics to get into the end zone for the second time.

Chiefs giving the Broncos a wet Willy

Willy Gay Jr. picked off Russell Wilson and ran it back all the way for six to put Kansas City up 27-0.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers

Deebo with the speed-o

The 49ers wide receiver lined up in the backfield, taking a pitch before turning up the speed along the sideline for a 14-yard touchdown to open the game.

Isn't that a Purdy play?

Brock Purdy got it done with his legs in his first start at QB, running into the end zone to give the 49ers a 14-0 lead.

Brock on, brother!

The 49ers rookie QB completed a tight throw to Christian McCaffrey for a 23-yard touchdown pass that put San Francisco up 21-0 in the second quarter.

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks

A not so Shi play

Shi Smith caught his first career touchdown that put the Panthers up by 10 points early as they look to upset the Seahawks.

Hubba Bubba Chuba Hubbard

The Panthers RB was constantly pushing as if he was constantly chewing the famous brand of gum to put Carolina up 17-0.

Toe-tappin' Tyler

The Seahawks finally got on the board when Tyler Lockett somehow kept his feet in to make it 17-7.

Detroit Lions 34, Minnesota Vikings 23

First catch = touchdown

Jameson Williams' first reception was memorable. The rookie receiver, who made his debut last week, got wide open to make a 41-yard touchdown grab.

Making them look silly

Dalvin Cook made a nice little juke move to get into the end zone and tie the game for the Vikings.

D.J. Chark duh doo duh doo duh doo

Jared Goff unloaded again and found the veteran receiver deep for a touchdown that put the Lions up 14-7.

Big time fake!

The Lions were bold and not only ran a fake punt on fourth-and-7, they did so deep in their own territory. The decision paid off as the play went for 42 yards. They scored a touchdown later in the drive to go up 21-7.

Diving in!

Lions running back Justin Jackson dove into the end zone to put Detroit up 28-13 in the fourth.

Big boy reception!

The Lions put offensive tackle Penei Sewell in as a receiver to big up a key first down on third-and-7, helping seal the win.

Justin Jefferson sets a record

The All-Pro receiver wasn't able to get the win, but he sure did his part on Sunday. Jefferson had 223 receiving yards, setting a franchise record for the most in a game.

Philadelphia Eagles 48, New York Giants 22

Touchdown for Miles

Eagles running back Miles Sanders capped his team's dominant opening drive with a 14-yard touchdown run.

4th and Hail Mary TD

Jalen Hurts threw up a prayer on fourth-and-7 and his prayer was answered as DeVonta Smith came down with the ball between two Giants defenders and scored.

Eagles soarin'

After an awkward punt by the Giants gave them good field position, the Eagles did their thing when A.J. Brown made a 33-yard TD reception to put them up 21-0.

Smooth pick-up

The Giants blocked Eagles punter Arryn Siposs' punt, but he picked it up cleanly and took off. However, it didn't stand as the punting team can't advance the ball, and the Giants took over because it wasn't a muff. New York took advantage of the good field position to get its first touchdown.

Sanders calls game

The Eagles RB capped off the dominant win with a 41-yard touchdown run to put the Eagles up by 27.

Dallas Cowboys 27, Houston Texans 23

Tony touchdown

The Cowboys got on the board quickly as Tony Pollard scampered into the end zone on an 11-yard run.

It's the giving season

Texans RB Dameon Pierce got into the end zone to tie the game. Once he got in, he turned to Laremy Tunsil and allowed the offensive lineman to throw down a hard spike.

Chris has the concentration

Texans WR Chris Moore somehow made an extended catch while going to the ground that helped Houston take a three-point lead.

Diggs hurt, Texans capitalize

Cowboys star corner Trevon Diggs departed the game in the second quarter and not too long later, Amari Rodgers scored his first career TD on a 28-yard reception to give Houston the lead.

Texans threatening to pull off the upset

Dak Prescott got picked off while throwing from his own end zone to give the Texans golden field position to potentially go up by two scores.

Stopped!

But the Texans couldn't capitalize as the Cowboys got the big fourth-down stop.

Cowboys take the lead!

Dallas capped off its 98-yard drive in the final minutes with an Ezekiel Elliott run to go up by four and avoid the upset.

Cincinnati Bengals 23, Cleveland Browns 10

Just throw to Ja'Marr

With the Bengals already down Tyler Boyd, Joe Burrow decided he'll just throw it to his most reliable receiver - connecting with Ja'Marr Chase for the game's first score.

Perine power

Samaje Perine powered his way into the end zone to give the Bengals a 13-3 lead before halftime.

Flea-flicker!

The Bengals worked a trick play to perfection as Burrow connected with a wide-open Trenton Irwin to put Cincy up 20-3.

Reaching out!

David Njoku reached out just enough to score the Browns' first touchdown.

Baltimore Ravens 16, Pittsburgh Steelers 14

J.K. all day

In his return to the lineup, J.K. Dobbins ran for a 44-yard gain, then rushed for a 5-yard score to give the Ravens a 10-0 lead.

No Pickett, no problem

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett entered concussion protocol early in Sunday's game. Mitch Trubisky led Pittsburgh to a touchdown drive when he entered the game, connecting on a 44-yard pass to George Pickens before Najee Harris pounded in a 1-yard score.

Tyler Huntley goes down

The Ravens QB is out for the remainder of the game after suffering a hit to the head that put him in concussion protocol.

Buffalo Bills 20, New York Jets 12

Knox flips into the end zone

A score finally took place in the Jets-Bills game when Dawson Knox somehow landed in the end zone on a flip to put the Bills up 7-0.

Jets tie it up!

Zonovan Knight found the end zone on a powerful run to even the score in Buffalo.

Josh does it himself

Josh Allen used his legs to power into the end zone and gave the Bills the lead.

Mike White gets injured

Bills LB Matt Milano briefly knocked out the Jets QB from the game with a devastating shot to the rib cage area. It was his second injury, but he came back in. However he couldn't rally the Jets to the win.

FINAL: Jacksonville Jaguars 36, Tennessee Titans 10

Henry is the Jaguars king

Derrick Henry continued his dominance against the Jaguars early on, pounding in a 3-yard TD run that put the Titans on top.

Henry has the horses

The Titans star ran for a 50-yard gain that set them up for their second touchdown later in the drive to take a 14-7 lead.

A slice of Zay

Zay Jones somehow got his second foot in to complete the touchdown grab to give the Jaguars a 20-14 lead before halftime.

TLaw does it all

Trevor Lawrence stiff-armed a Titans defender in the backfield before running into the end zone to extend the Jaguars lead to 27-14.

Helmet catch score!

Chigoziem Okonkwo channeled his inner David Tyree to haul in the two-point grab to help the Titans make it a 14-point game.

COMING UP:

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET)

