National Football League NFL top-10 rankings: Ravens reign; Chiefs, Rams climb; Dolphins, Eagles slide Published Jan. 8, 2024 9:07 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With six new playoff teams this year and half of the divisions decided on the final day of the regular season, the NFL would seem to be in flux heading into the postseason.

But the top teams have held steady. The Ravens and 49ers had already locked up the No. 1 seeds and home-field advantage heading into Week 18. The Cowboys and Bills made statements to take their respective divisions. Only the Dolphins and Eagles are on a downward slide at the worst time of year.

With that said, here are my updated rankings of the 10 best teams as we head into the postseason.

1. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 13-4; Last Week: 1

ADVERTISEMENT

The AFC's No. 1 seed opted to rest its blue-chip playmakers in the season finale. Despite losing to a bitter division rival, the Ravens are built to make a deep playoff run with an electric offense and a suffocating defense. With Lamar Jackson playing at an MVP level, the Ravens are primed for a title chase after enjoying a bye during wild-card weekend.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 12-5; Last Week: 2

The NFC's top seed is arguably the most complete team in football, with a dynamic offense that features a collection of hybrids with size, speed and explosive skills. As Kyle Shanahan utilizes the bye week to create more ways to get Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk touches on the perimeter, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks will focus on unleashing the 49ers' ferocious pass rush against opponents in the NFC playoff field.

3. Detroit Lions

Record: 12-5; Last Week: 3

Dan Campbell's squad plays with a controlled fury that overwhelms opponents unable to deal with the Lions' physicality and toughness. Though the Jared Goff-led offense mixes in some razzle-dazzle, the Lions can win shootouts or grind-it-out affairs against elite opponents.

4. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 12-5; Last Week: 4

Mike McCarthy has the Cowboys peaking at the right time with seven wins in their last nine games on the way toward claiming the NFC East title. Dak Prescott, in particular, has been humming with 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions during that span. With a home-field advantage for most of the playoffs, the Cowboys have a clear path to the NFC Championship Game if they can handle business in the early rounds.

How confident should Cowboys feel heading into the postseason?

5. Cleveland Browns

Record: 11-6; Last Week: 5

Despite serving up a stinker in the season finale, the Browns are built for the playoffs with a red-hot quarterback and a suffocating defense. Joe Flacco's fearlessness and postseason magic (10-5 career record in playoff games) will give the Browns' opponents sleepless nights. Considering the disruptive potential of Myles Garrett & Co. in Jim Schwartz's ultra-aggressive scheme, the Browns are the team no one wants to face in the postseason tournament.

6. Buffalo Bills

Record: 11-6; Last Week: 6

The Josh Allen Experience is a bit of a roller-coaster ride, but the perennial Pro Bowler is an unstoppable one-man show when he is on his game. In a single-elimination tournament routinely won by teams with an elite QB1, Allen's exceptional talent and playmaking ability give the Bills a puncher's chance against any opponent.

Will the Bills or Dolphins make a deeper postseason run?

7. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 11-6; Last Week: 9

It has not been easy for the Chiefs, but Patrick Mahomes and a suffocating defense might be enough to help Andy Reid chalk up a few wins in the postseason. The two-time MVP can single-handedly win games as an improvisational wizard, and the Chris Jones-led defense makes enough splash plays to create short fields and easy scoring chances. If the Chiefs can curb their turnovers and self-inflicted mistakes (pre-snap penalties and miscommunication errors), the defending champs are good enough to pull off a back-to-back run.

8. Miami Dolphins

Record: 11-6; Last Week: 7

The Dolphins' inability to knock out elite teams makes them a prime candidate for a one-and-done appearance in the playoffs. While Tua Tagovailoa & Co. can turn any game into a shootout, Miami's lack of knockout power makes it hard to take Mike McDaniel's squad seriously as a title contender.

9. Los Angeles Rams

Record: 10-7; Last Week: 10

Sean McVay has guided the Rams into the postseason utilizing an old-school formula (elite quarterback + running game + scrappy defense = wins) that works at home and on the road. Though it is a drastic departure from the flashy approach that produced a Super Bowl title a few seasons ago, the blueprint could make the Rams a tough out in the tournament.

10. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 11-6; Last Week: 8

The slumping Eagles lost five of their last six games due to a turnover-prone offense and undisciplined defense. Though the Eagles' Super Bowl pedigree makes them a scary opponent, the team's inconsistencies and surprising lack of physicality could lead to a quick playoff exit next weekend.

Can the Eagles turn around their season after a rough finish?

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

share