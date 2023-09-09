National Football League
Justin Jefferson, Vikings reportedly fail to reach agreement on extension
National Football League

Justin Jefferson, Vikings reportedly fail to reach agreement on extension

Updated Sep. 9, 2023 6:53 p.m. ET

Justin Jefferson will enter the 2023 season without a new contract.

The star wide receiver and the Minnesota Vikings weren't able to come to terms on an extension ahead of Saturday's self-imposed deadline, ESPN reported. The two sides will reportedly resume contract talks in the offseason.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson ranked No. 2 among Top 100 NFL players

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson ranked No. 2 among Top 100 NFL players

Jefferson is under contract for the 2024 season, but that's the fifth-year option and the final year of his rookie deal. Like other members of the 2020 draft class, he became eligible for a contract extension this offseason, and the two sides reportedly negotiated an extension in hopes of getting a deal done prior to the start of the regular season.

Jefferson has been one of the game's best receivers ever since the Vikings selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He earned second-team All-Pro honors in each of his first two seasons before winning Offensive Player of the Year in 2022, recording 128 receptions for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns. 

ADVERTISEMENT

As many of the players drafted with Jefferson in 2020, he has reportedly believed that his next contract will reset the market for wide receivers. Tyreek Hill received the biggest contract for a receiver in NFL history upon his trade to the Dolphins in 2022, earning a four-year, $120 million deal with $72 million guaranteed.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 College Football Week 2 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, results for Top 25 games

2023 College Football Week 2 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, results for Top 25 games

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes