Jay Glazer: Commanders will trade 'at least 1' defensive lineman before deadline
Jay Glazer: Commanders will trade 'at least 1' defensive lineman before deadline

Published Oct. 29, 2023 1:46 p.m. ET

With the Oct. 31 trade deadline looming, NFL insider Jay Glazer joined "FOX NFL Kickoff" to discuss the likelihood that the Washington Commanders will deal at least one of their big-name defensive linemen — including edge rusher Chase Young

"[Washington has] three defensive linemen [that will likely be traded]," Glazer said. "Jonathan Allen came out this past week and said he wants out of Washington, pretty much." 

The trio of Commanders defensive linemen includes Allen, Young and Montez Sweat, with the last two being in the final year of their contracts with Washington.

Young, the No. 2 overall pick in 2020, is the best-known player out of the three, but Glazer cleared the air regarding the trade rumors surrounding the explosive pass-rusher. 

"Look, there are rumors out there that the Chicago Bears have a deal for Chase Young, [but] that is not true," Glazer said. "But I will tell you this, there are a lot of teams that [are] calling Washington for all three of those players [and] at least one of those D-linemen will get moved this week." 

Glazer also mentioned the Bears when he broke news on a trade that nearly occurred before last year's draft. This one would have resulted in Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young wearing the jersey of the team that he faces on Sunday

"Originally, the Chicago Bears had a trade worked out with the Houston Texans, for the Texans to go up [to the] No. 1 [pick] and get Bryce Young," Glazer said. "When the trade terms were exchanged, it wasn't exactly what Ryan Poles, the general manager of the Bears, thought they had agreed to, and he switched over to [a trade with] the Carolina Panthers." 

With the deal falling through, the Texans drafted Ohio State product CJ Stroud second overall after Young went No. 1 to the Panthers. However, it's safe to say that the Texans have no regrets about their choice, as Stroud is a favorite in the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation this season. 

