National Football League Jake Browning exclaimed the Vikings 'never should have cut me' following Bengals' win Published Dec. 17, 2023 7:21 p.m. ET

Jake Browning has helped keep the Bengals' playoff hopes alive following Joe Burrow's season-ending injury with three relatively remarkable wins. Their overtime win over the Vikings on Saturday might have meant the most to the veteran journeyman quarterback.

The 27-year-old began his career with the Vikings in 2019, joining Minnesota as an undrafted free agent that year. However, the team released him on three occasions, signing him to the practice squad twice before he became a mainstay on the Bengals' practice squad at the start of the 2021 season.

So, when Browning watched Evan McPherson's game-winning field goal in overtime to complete the 14-point fourth-quarter comeback in the 27-24 victory, he was understandably excited.

"That one felt good," Browning told reporters of the win. "I think, right after we made the field goal to win the game, I screamed at a camera and said, 'They never should have cut me!'"

Browning's recollection was largely correct. On Sunday, the Bengals shared a clip of Browning screaming at the camera following McPherson's kick. He dropped an expletive before the last two words of the sentence, slamming his helmet in the process as Cincinnati improved to 8-6 with the win.

But Browning's quest to get payback against the team that cut him multiple times goes a little bit deeper than your usual revenge story. He shared how he didn't like the way things ended with the Vikings after he was cut for a third time prior to the start of the 2021 regular season, when Mike Zimmer was still the team's head coach and Rick Spielman was their general manager.

"There was definitely a little extra part [to this game]," Browning explained. "I remember getting cut there the last time, and just being told, 'Hey, we might have a spot for you on the practice squad. Go to the hotel and wait.' So, I sat in the hotel for a couple of hours not knowing if I had a job or not, and just basically got a call from my agent. They didn't tell me.

"I had been there for two years. I've been cut my fair share of times, and that was probably the s---tiest one. There was a little bit more [to this game] this week. I know I denied it, and there are some great people over there. It's completely different [now] — a completely different coaching staff and everything — and I want to emphasize that there are some incredible people over there."

As Browning expressed a good deal of emotion following the game-winning field goal, he admitted that it was a bit out of character for him. For much of his four-game stint as the Bengals' starting QB, Browning has largely remained stoic in his celebrations.

Browning acknowledged that it was a little bit more difficult to remain cool throughout Saturday with all things considered.

"Yeah, I'm not going to sit here and say it's not a good feeling," Browning admitted when asked if a comeback win felt better because he played in it. "It's much better than losing. I think the emotional roller coaster is part of the game, and part of that is just me staying even keel."

Browning's ability to remain cool, calm and collected certainly helped as his touchdown pass at the start of the fourth quarter was the first one the Vikings had given up since Week 12. Browning finished Saturday's game by completing 29 of 42 passes for 324 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Even though Browning has played better than an ordinary backup filling in for a starter, he made sure to be careful about sharing his motivation prior to Saturday's game.

"You can't say that the whole week and then go lose," Browning said about containing his emotions. "You kind of just wait until you win, and then don't look like an idiot."

