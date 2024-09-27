College Football FOX Super 6 contest: Geoff Schwartz's college football Week 5 picks Published Sep. 27, 2024 1:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 5 of the college football season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the college football Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on Week 5, which can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Let's dive into the questions and predictions below.

1. Which Big Ten QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Dillon Gabriel, Miller Moss, Will Howard, Will Rogers

UCLA's defense is allowing 295.3 pass yards per game, which ranks in the bottom 10 in all of FBS. Gabriel is one of eight players to play in a power conference and average over 300 passing yards per outing. Excluding two kneel-downs at the end of each half, the Ducks scored on eight possessions last week and finally looked like the offense that garnered so much preseason hype. I like Gabriel to light up the scoreboard here.

Prediction: Dillon Gabriel

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Louisville, Notre Dame, Georgia, Alabama

I think both of these games have a chance to be low-scoring affairs, which makes this even harder. Georgia, Alabama, and Notre Dame each rank in the top 10 nationally in scoring defense, with Louisville not far off at 13th. But I think the Irish come out fast against a Cardinals defense that hasn't been truly tested.

Prediction: Notre Dame, Georgia, Alabama, Louisville

3. Who will have the MOST TOTAL YARDS (rushing and receiving combined)?

Marquez Cooper, Ja'Quinden Jackson, DJ Giddens, Woody Marks

Ja'Quinden Jackson is an absolute beast, plain and simple. He's an experienced back who played three seasons at Utah before taking his talents to the SEC. He's one of four players in FBS with over 500 scrimmage yards and eight rushing touchdowns. Texas A&M's defense is a good one, but Jackson's due for his fourth 100-yard rushing outing in what will be his fifth game of the season. Giddens might be a solid play here too, as he has over 400 rushing yards and over 65 receiving yards for the Wildcats this season.

Prediction: Ja'Quinden Jackson

4. What will be the outcome of this game?

Fresno State to win, tie or lose by 1 point or fewer OR UNLV to win by two or more points

With UNLV's quarterback leaving the program earlier this week, I'll take the Bulldogs, who are averaging 44 points per game over their last three contests.

Prediction: Fresno State to win, tie or lose by 1 point or fewer

5. Order the Big 12 WRs by who will have the MOST RECEPTIONS (highest to lowest):

Jack Bech, Xzavier Henderson, Travis Hunter, Tetairoa McMillan

Texas Tech is one of two Power conference teams to give up 130 or more points this season. Henderson only had two catches for 34 yards in a 34-0 victory over Houston last week, but both of those catches were touchdowns. In his previous three games, he went over 100 in two of them and recorded 80 in the other.

Prediction: Xzavier Henderson, Tetairoa McMillan, Travis Hunter, Jack Bech

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Colorado to win, or lose by 15 points or fewer OR UCF to win by 16 points or more

The Buffaloes are coming off an incredible victory over Baylor last week, while the Knights come into this game undefeated at 3-0. Gus Malzahn's squad plays fast and will likely take a first half lead. However, Deion Sanders' team has allowed just 19 total points in the second half of games this season, compared to 75 in the first half. Colorado should cover 15 points.

Prediction: Colorado to win, or lose by 15 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: 38-28

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share