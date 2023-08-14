National Football League Former NFL, USFL running back Alex Collins dies at 28 Updated Aug. 14, 2023 9:59 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Former NFL and USFL running back Alex Collins has died at age 28. The Baltimore Ravens, one of Collins' former teams, was the first to announce his death Monday.

According to a statement released by the Broward County Sheriff's Office, Collins was killed when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a vehicle near Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, on Sunday night.

Collins played five seasons in the NFL between 2016-2018 and 2020-21 with the Ravens and Seattle Seahawks. He then played the 2023 USFL season with the Memphis Showboats.

"Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement released by the team. "I'll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. … We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex's family."

Collins ran for 1,997 yards in his NFL career. He spent his rookie season with the Seahawks and the next two years with the Ravens. He missed the 2019 season before returning to Seattle for two more seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Collins missed the 2022 NFL season before signing with the Showboats for the 2023 USFL campaign, when he racked up 98 rushing yards, 35 receiving yards, one rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown in three games before being placed on injured reserve.

"The USFL family is absolutely heartbroken by the passing of Alex Collins," said Daryl Johnston, President of Football Operations. "He played the game of football with such passion and was a great teammate and ambassador of the game. Alex represented the best of our sport both on and off the field. On behalf of the USFL family, the Memphis Showboats, and our fans who watched and cheered his incredible talents, we send our deepest condolences to Alex’s family, friends and teammates."

Collins also had a standout career at the University of Arkansas, where he is second on the all-time Razorbacks rushing leaderboard with 3,703 yards behind only Darren McFadden.

The NFL, USFL, Seahawks and Arkansas football also put out statements mourning Collins' death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

share