National Football League Final 2023 NFL mock draft: Texans take Tyree Wilson, Colts wind up with C.J. Stroud Published Apr. 27, 2023 9:00 a.m. ET

Quarterback may be the most important position in sports, but that fact will not keep clubs from making other areas their top priority throughout the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

This draft is loaded with talent at quarterback, which is why I have five of them going among the first 31 picks.

Rare talent along the line of scrimmage, tight end and cornerback, however, will make these positions very nearly as popular during the opening round Thursday night — and perhaps lead to longer waits for some of the quarterbacks than expected.

1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago Bears) – Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

The Panthers made the bold trade up to No. 1 with their eye on Young, as the club realized that other than his lack of ideal size, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is the runaway top quarterback in this class. Carolina can rejoice, as the quarterback to lead this franchise back to the Super Bowl is now on the roster.

Alabama QB Bryce Young Highlights

2. Houston Texans – Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech

While adding a young quarterback would seemingly make the most sense here, new Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans might be pushing for a defensive-oriented approach to building up the roster, similar to what he enjoyed in San Francisco. If that is the case, the native Texan, Wilson, could be an ideal foundational piece to build around.

3. Arizona Cardinals – Will Anderson, Jr., Edge, Alabama

The Cardinals have made no secret of the fact that this pick is available for trade, but it is hard to imagine a better fit on and off the field for what ails this club than Anderson, the two-time All-American and arguably the safest pick in the draft.

4. Indianapolis Colts – C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Anything other than a quarterback would be a stunner for a Colts squad that technically has three on the roster (Nick Foles, Gardner Minshew, Sam Ehlinger). Of course, none of them possess anything close to Stroud's precision from the pocket.

2023 NFL Draft: How desperate are the Indianapolis Colts to take a quarterback? David Helman and Carmen Vitali discuss whether the Indianapolis Colts should select a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft.

5. Seattle Seahawks – Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

The only two teams in the NFL to surrender more rushing yards than the Seahawks a year ago were the Bears and Texans, clubs that combined for just six wins. Carter would fill an undeniable need up front, with the Seahawks banking on Pete Carroll and his program keeping the talented big man focused.

6. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams) – Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

There aren't a lot of cornerbacks who seem like naturals for a head coach like Dan Campbell, who famously introduced himself to Lions fans as someone on the lookout for players willing to "bite a kneecap off." While Campbell may have seemed a touch extreme with his description, he'll love Witherspoon, a tenacious defender equally aggressive against the run as the pass.

7. Las Vegas Raiders – Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

One of the small subplots to the draft will be whether Witherspoon or Gonzalez is the first cornerback selected. Given the arms race in the AFC West, the Raiders should be happy if either are available to them here, and the club may prefer the smoother, bigger Gonzalez, who seemingly got better with each snap in Eugene last year.

8. Atlanta Falcons – Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

While the combination of Tyler Allegier and Cordarrelle Patterson gave the Falcons a formidable one-two punch at running back last year, they should not keep Atlanta from adding Robinson — arguably the best player in this class — to the roster. The Falcons were literally the most run-heavy offense in the NFL in 2022 (league-high 559 attempts) and that number could justifiably jump even higher with an elite back at the helm.

Texas RB Bijan Robinson Highlights

9. Chicago Bears (from Carolina) – Lukas Van Ness, DL, Iowa

Bears fans (not to mention quarterback Justin Fields) might be hoping the Bears take the top-rated offensive lineman available, but adding talent on the defensive side of the ball is just as big a need and the value is greater. Like the aforementioned Wilson, Van Ness is still just a pup, but he is already explosive, reminding me of a young Justin Smith.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints) – Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia

In a case of the rich getting richer, the reigning NFC-champion Eagles fortify an already fearsome front with the speediest edge defender in the draft in Smith, who would provide the club financial flexibility with veterans Haason Reddick (due $16.5 million in 2023) and Josh Sweat ($12 million) due big dollars this upcoming season and looking for new deals soon.

11. Tennessee Titans – Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

The Titans are currently projecting Andre Dillard and Daniel Brunskill to start at left tackle and left guard, respectively, next year. Skoronski starred at left tackle for Northwestern but projects better inside, in my opinion. I believe he'd be an upgrade for Tennessee at either spot.

12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns) – Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

If the Texans do, indeed, elect to pass on a quarterback at the top of the draft for a defender, it might be because they are confident a pro-ready solution could fall into their lap here. Due to both his bazooka arm and the fact that after starting the past two seasons in a pro-style offense, Levis is arguably the best equipped of the quarterbacks to start as a rookie — sparking the late buzz of him as a top-five pick, or perhaps even No. 1 overall.

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis highlights

13. Green Bay Packers (from NY Jets) – Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State

Now that the Packers have traded Aaron Rodgers to the Jets, Green Bay will be looking to add help for new starting quarterback Jordan Love. If the Packers are turning the page on Rodgers, they might be willing to do the same with veteran left tackle David Bahktiari. I wonder if part of the reason why Green Bay held out for the small flip between No. 15 and No. 13 overall is how much they like Johnson's upside.

14. New England Patriots – Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

All the speculation as to Mac Jones' future, as well as Bill Belichick's proven willingness to adjust his offense to Cam Newton's unique style, makes New England a fascinating option should Florida's Anthony Richardson still be on the board. As fascinating as that fit might be, the more likely scenario would seem to be Belichick taking the more conservative approach of rebuilding the line of scrimmage.

15. New York Jets (from Green Bay Packers) – Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

If Rodgers plays at anything close to an MVP level, Jets fans are going to love the trade. New York paid a premium price for the future Hall of Famer, however, and that will force general manager Joe Douglas to perhaps alter his strategy with this pick, taking more of a long-term approach, should the top offensive tackles be off the board. Though the Jets will almost certainly try to bring back big Quinnen Williams, currently New York has just one defensive tackle signed into 2024 (Quinton Jefferson) and must plan for the future. Bresee comes with durability red flags but he possesses the kind of rare talent that normally warrants top-10 consideration.

16. Washington Commanders – Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Much to the chagrin of former NFL linebacker Ron Rivera, the Commanders were one of the league's worst when it came to pass defense a year ago, surrendering 26 touchdowns to just nine interceptions. At a spindly 166 pounds, Forbes may not look the part of an NFL difference-maker, but he was the biggest ballhawk in college football the past three years, with 14 interceptions — including an NCAA record six pick-sixes during that time.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers – Joey Porter, Jr., CB, Penn State

Sometimes fit, family and football just tie in together beautifully. A year after finding their apparent franchise quarterback playing his college ball in the same stadium the Steelers compete, Pittsburgh may see the long-armed son of one of the great rushers in league history as a perfect candidate for their notoriously leaky (and aging) secondary.

18. Detroit Lions – Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

An ideal match down the seam and at the line of scrimmage as a run-blocker, Mayer would add immediate versatility and toughness to a Detroit offense seemingly on the verge of becoming one of the league's best.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

While Tom Brady was obviously the most famous departure from the Bucs in 2022, the absence of current free agent and incumbent eight-year starting left tackle Donovan Smith is notable, as well, with some projecting Tristan Wirfs as the Bucs' future starter at the blindside position. While Wirfs could handle this switch, it might be easier to fix one position rather than two if a talented young left tackle like Jones happens to fall to Tampa here.

20. Seattle Seahawks – Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Richardson has the talent to warrant top-five consideration and it isn't difficult to imagine a club trading up for him should he start to slip, but with a career 54.7% completion rate and just 14 starts to his credit, it is just as likely he tumbles on draft day. The Seahawks seem happy with Geno Smith, but GM John Schneider may see Richardson as simply having too much upside to ignore.

Anthony Richardson's record-breaking NFL Combine performance

21. Los Angeles Chargers – Will McDonald IV

An ideal fit for the 3-4 due to his burst and bend off the edge, Montgomery registered a staggering 34 sacks over his college career (just half a sack less than Will Anderson Jr.), while also forcing 10 fumbles. He would make a lot of sense for a Chargers squad that has seen Joey Bosa play 16 regular-season games just three of his seven years in the NFL and a 32-year-old Khalil Mack who, while solid in 2022, hasn't produced double-digit sacks in a season since 2018.

22. Baltimore Ravens – Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Projecting a 25-year-old injured quarterback to a team that already has one of the most gifted players at the position in league history makes me more than a little nervous. Of course, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta is likely even more concerned with the seemingly growing possibility that the Ravens and Lamar Jackson will not be able to come to a long-term agreement. Like Jackson before him, Hooker is entering the NFL with plenty of critics but with the talent and leadership skills to project as a starter for a team willing to build around his unique skill-set.

23. Minnesota Vikings – Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt

While many have focused on an Aaron Donald comparisons for the ultra-quick and competitive Kancey given that both starred at Pitt, Vikings fans may see shades of the great John Randle in this young man's game. With opponents forced to try to keep up with one of the league's most explosive offenses, Kancey could wreak havoc as an interior pass rusher.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars – Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

The Jaguars have spent a lot of owner Shad Khan's money on cornerbacks in free agency with limited success. Banks is viewed by many as a top-20 talent and future longtime starter.

25. New York Giants – Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

It will be interesting to see if the NFL views this receiver class as I do — full of pass-catchers better suited for Day 2 than the first round. Smith-Njigba is arguably the most polished of the class despite playing in just 20 college games. He would be such a fun fit for a Giants team desperately in need of receiving help.

Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Highlights

26. Dallas Cowboys – Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

This is one of my favorite "fits" of the draft, with Washington not only filling a clear position of concern for the Cowboys at a point of strong value, but also because the massive and surprisingly athletic Georgia standout comes with the upside Jerry Jones prefers from his top picks.

27. Buffalo Bills – O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

Years ago, I noticed the Pittsburgh Steelers' unique strategy of prioritizing the interior of their offensive line over the tackles due to the unique size and strength of their massive quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The Bills may be planning on taking a similar approach to protect Josh Allen and few come bigger or better suited to handle this role than Torrence, who didn't allow a single sack over his college career.

28. Cincinnati Bengals – Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Needless to say, Joe Burrow and the Bengals already boast plenty of weapons at wide receiver, but Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are among the many pass-catchers entering the final year of their respective deals, with superstar Ja'Marr Chase the only Cincinnati wideout currently signed through 2024. Flowers is a big-play magnet who could help diversify the Bengals' offense immediately and step up to a much more prominent role if necessary next year.

29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco, through Miami and Denver) – Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

Similar to the Bengals' situation at wide receiver mentioned in the last selection, the Saints have decisions to make soon along the defensive line. Adding some youth and beef up front would seem to make sense in a division expected to run the ball more often in 2023.

30. Philadelphia Eagles –Brian Branch, S, Alabama

Eagles GM Howie Roseman was deservedly named the 2022 NFL Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers Association and he might win it for the third time (he also won in 2017) if the draft shakes out as I have it projected here. Questions about his best fit in the NFL could push Branch down the board a bit, with safety one of the few areas of concern in Philadelphia allowing Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to walk in free agency.

31. Kansas City Chiefs – Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson

The Chiefs already addressed the need for a big, powerful defensive end to replace Frank Clark by inking Charles Omenihu in free agency, and the club selected George Karlaftis in the first round a year ago. Frankly, a defensive tackle is more of a concern with zero signed past 2023 for KC. Murphy's snap-to-snap inconsistency could cause a tumble on draft day but he's a clear-cut first round talent.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on Twitter @RobRang.

NFL Draft coverage from FOX Sports:

