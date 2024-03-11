National Football League
DE Leonard Floyd agrees to sign two-year deal with 49ers
Published Mar. 11, 2024 5:22 p.m. ET

Defensive end Leonard Floyd has agreed to a two-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers. The deal has a $20 million base with $12 million guaranteed and can be worth up to $24 million, NFL Media reported.

Floyd confirmed the news himself with a greeting for 49ers fans on social media:

Floyd spent last season with the Buffalo Bills, where he totaled 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble and 32 combined tackles. The defensive end spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears (2016-19) before a three-year stint with the Los Angeles Rams (2020-22).

Floyd has racked up two 10-plus sack seasons. He will now be tasked with helping fill the void on the 49ers' defensive front with the team likely losing Chase Young to free agency and set to release Arik Armstead.

