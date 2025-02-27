National Football League
Combine Confidential: Who do NFL draft prospects like as No. 1 overall pick?
National Football League

Combine Confidential: Who do NFL draft prospects like as No. 1 overall pick?

Published Feb. 27, 2025 10:05 a.m. ET
Greg Auman
Greg Auman
NFL Reporter

As part of our NFL Combine Confidential anonymous survey of 40 draft prospects attending this week's event in Indianapolis, we went all the way to the top of the draft, asking them who the No. 1 overall pick will be in April.

Of course, there is still plenty of debate among the mock draft crowd. Will the Titans keep the top pick or trade it? If they keep it, will they skip one of the top two quarterbacks, even though they need one, and take one of the elite defensive players at the top of the draft?

In the end, our panel of prospects recognized the perennial allure of a potential franchise quarterback. As a result, Miami's Cam Ward was the top vote-getter, with 19 votes, almost twice as much as any other choice. Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter was next with 10. ("He's like a mini-Micah Parsons," said one player. "He's ridiculous.") Travis Hunter, Colorado's standout cornerback/receiver, was right behind Carter with eight votes. Hunter's Buffaloes teammate, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, finished fourth with three votes.

[Related: What makes potential No. 1 pick Shedeur Sanders special: ‘He has a heroic nature’]

ADVERTISEMENT

[Related: Can Travis Hunter really play two ways in the NFL? Here's what it'll take]

Those are our panel's picks for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft. But as C.J. Stroud and Jayden Daniels have taught us in the past two years, the No. 1 pick isn't always the No. 1 rookie. So as a follow-up, we asked the prospect panel who would be the NFL's breakout rookie star for the upcoming season.

"Myself" was a common, confident answer, but we reminded the respondents about anonymity and asked them to choose another player. Interestingly, Ward, their pick to go first in the draft, was not the winner here. On the final vote, Hunter edged out Carter 7-6, with Ward receiving five votes. Sanders got three votes and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty got two.

About the single-vote group to follow: This is a reminder that our 40 prospects aren't draft analysts, so given an open question where they could name anyone but themselves, a few might have seen an opportunity to shout out a teammate or training partner. Nothing wrong with that, so here's another list of players to watch this fall:

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas 
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama 
Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas 
Donovan Ezeiruaku, edge, Boston College 
MIke Green, edge, Marshall 
Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State 
Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn 
Landon Jackson, edge, Arkansas 
Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame 
Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa 
Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse 
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona 
Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville 
Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State 
Brashard Smith, RB, SMU 
Savion Williams, WR, TCU

Greg Auman is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He previously spent a decade covering the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Is Rob Gronkowski returning to the NFL? Gronk debunks rumors: 'Crazy ... no football'

Is Rob Gronkowski returning to the NFL? Gronk debunks rumors: 'Crazy ... no football'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXT
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes