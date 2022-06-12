National Football League Chiefs, Bills, Rams headline NFL's top 10 offenses of 2022 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Eric D. Williams

FOX Sports NFL Writer

Patrick Mahomes lost his best receiver during the offseason when the Kansas City Chiefs traded electric playmaker Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. But for Mahomes, that just means more opportunities for new pass-catchers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

"The whole receiving room is going to have big days," Mahomes told reporters last month. "And I think that can be something we can use to our advantage."

While Mahomes hasn’t garnered as much national media attention as Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Josh Allen this offseason, the expectation is that the Kansas City QB will direct one of the best offenses in the league this year, even without Hill.

That said, let's rank the top 10 offenses in the NFL heading into the 2022 season. (Previously, we ranked the top games of 2022, best NFL defenses and top QB matchups.)

10. Las Vegas Raiders

After making the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the Raiders moved on from interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, replacing him with longtime New England Patriots offensive guru Josh McDaniels. Derek Carr leads the offense, and the Pro Bowl quarterback will get a lift from a coach like McDaniels, who usually finds ways to make his signal-caller more efficient and productive.

Another big addition is first-team All-Pro wideout Davante Adams, Carr's former teammate at Fresno State. Their reunion gives Las Vegas one of the best quarterback-receiver combos in the league. Add in playmakers like running back Josh Jacobs, tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow, and you can understand why the Raiders are poised to generate more than the 22 points a game they averaged last season.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

Young quarterbacks usually make a jump in their second season in the NFL, so Trevor Lawrence figures to be more confident and comfortable after a shaky rookie year. Lawrence should benefit from former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl champion Doug Pederson taking over as head coach and Mike McCoy, who worked with Peyton Manning and Philip Rivers, serving as quarterbacks coach.

Jacksonville also will have more playmakers on offense with the addition of receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, tight end Evan Engram and guard Brandon Scherff. Better complementary talent should lead to a more efficient Lawrence in his second season. Reports from Jacksonville camp have been bullish on an improved Jaguars’ offense, so we’ll take the bait here.

8. Denver Broncos

New coach Nathaniel Hackett promises to "Let Russ Cook" after Denver traded for Russell Wilson during the offseason. So, with the addition of one of the best quarterbacks in the league, expect the Broncos to be a touchdown better per game.

Under the direction of Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater last season, Denver averaged just 20 PPG. To help improve that number, Wilson can lean on the balanced running-back combo of Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon, who combined to rush for more than 1,800 yards and 12 TDs last season.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady is back. Enough said, right?

The 44-year-old QB led the league in passing last season and returns one of the better supporting casts in the NFL. Receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, tight end Cameron Brate and running back Leonard Fournette will help carry the offense. There's also the possibility that Rob Gronkowski could still return.

And it doesn’t hurt to have one of the best defenses in the league on the other side of the football, led by new Bucs head coach Todd Bowles.

6. Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow proved that he’s the real deal in the playoffs last season. The Bengals return perhaps the best pass-catching trio in the NFL in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. They combined for 222 catches for 3,374 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns during the regular season — the most by a pass-catching trio in team history.

In the backfield, Joe Mixon is one of the most feared every-down backs in the league. And Cincinnati finally upgraded its offensive line this offseason, signing Ted Karras, Alex Cappa and La'el Collins as free agents.

5. Los Angeles Chargers

After throwing for a franchise-record 5,014 yards last season, what will Justin Herbert do for an encore? The deck is stacked for L.A. The Chargers boast two of the best receivers in the game in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. The team added depth behind Austin Ekeler at running back by drafting Isaiah Spiller in the fourth round. And L.A. upgraded the offensive line by selecting guard Zion Johnson in the first round.

With Herbert playing in the same offense for a second straight season, he should have more command of the offense, which means even more explosive plays for the Bolts in 2022.

4. Green Bay Packers

The Packers return a four-time league MVP in Rogers and, despite injuries, usually piece together one of the steadiest offensive lines in the NFL. However, the big project for Green Bay in 2022 will be trying to fill the huge void in the offense left by the trade of Adams to Las Vegas.

The Packers will likely replace Adams by committee, with second-round selection Christian Watson the first man up. The running-back tandem of AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones adds punch to the offense. Plus, Green Bay still plays in one of the worst divisions in football, giving the Packers a leg up.

3. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams traded veteran receiver Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans, have yet to re-sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who tore his ACL in the Super Bowl, and lost left tackle Andrew Whitworth to retirement and right guard Austin Corbett in free agency.

But most of L.A.’s dynamic offense from last season remains in play, including the historic duo of QB Matthew Stafford and WR Cooper Kupp. Having a fully healthy Cam Akers, who tore his Achilles before the 2021 season, at running back should create more balance on offense. And free-agent addition Allen Robinson will serve as a nice No. 2 option opposite Kupp.

Oh, and there's this: Sean McVay knows how to scheme an offense.

2. Buffalo Bills

Among the betting favorites to win the MVP award in 2022, Josh Allen leads one of the NFL's most explosive offenses. Allen, however, will have a different play-caller for the upcoming season, which could mean an adjustment period. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey replaces Brian Daboll, who left Buffalo to become head coach of the New York Giants.

To join holdover pass-catchers Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and tight end Dawson Knox, the Bills added former Jets receiver Jamison Crowder in free agency. Buffalo bolstered the running game by drafting speedy Georgia back James Cook in the second round.

And, though we're focusing on offenses here, do not discount new Bills pass-rush specialist Von Miller’s innate ability to close out games. Buffalo could have used Miller in the team’s overtime playoff loss against the Chiefs.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes & Co. are primed for a resurgence on offense. Yes, the Chiefs averaged a respectable 28 points per game during the 2021 regular season, No. 4 in the NFL. Even better, Kansas City scored 36 points a contest in the postseason. However, the Chiefs' offense did not seem as explosive as in years past, and NFL observers expect a dip with the loss of Hill. To replace some of the production lost, Andy Reid plans to expand the role of Mecole Hardman.

Reid remains one of the best offensive minds in the game and is surrounded by a top-notch staff. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is properly motivated after another round of fruitless head-coaching interviews. After being fired as head coach of the Chicago Bears, Matt Nagy returns to his old job as the Chiefs' quarterbacks coach.

Reid and his staff will get the offense humming. They always do. Over the past five seasons, the Chiefs have averaged a league-best 29 points per game.

And Mahomes is still Mahomes.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

