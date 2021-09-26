National Football League Chicago Bears rookie QB Justin Fields struggles vs. Browns in first start 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

To describe Justin Fields' first NFL start as rough would be an understatement.

Chicago's first-round pick was running for his life all day on Sunday, repeatedly succumbing to the immense pressure brought on by the Cleveland Browns' defensive line.

Fields found himself on the ground more times than he was able to complete a pass – he took nine sacks while completing just six of his 20 attempts on the day.

Cleveland would comfortably dominate the outing, winning 26-6.

It was a record day for the Browns' defensive troupe. Their sack total was the most they've registered since 2015. Headman Myles Garrett collected the highest single-game total (4.5) of his decorated career and Jadeveon Clowney had two of his own.

"Rush and coverages just working together," Garrett commented on what worked for his team during the game. "We were able to confuse the young guy. Props to him for staying tough and standing in there trying to make plays throughout the stretch, we were just able to make him hold the ball. We got some ballplayers here, some dogs, and we were able to put it on film for everybody to see. Our defense will be something special."

Fields' debut, on the other hand, was anything other than special.

He posted just 68 yards through the air, running for 12 yards on three carries as he found himself unable to lead Chicago into the end zone. The total sum of yardage lost due to the sacks was 67, making Fields' net passing yards accumulation just +1. His quarterback rating was 41.3.

And while Fields' individual play was intensely scrutinized, so too was the play-calling of his head coach, Matt Nagy.

Fields has a unique skill set, and while he possesses a cannon for a right arm, the playmaking prowess he provides with his legs is a deadly attribute.

But Nagy kept Fields inside the pocket throughout the first half, opting for stylistic schemes that would've fit a QB like Andy Dalton, or Mitchell Trubisky. And the NFL landscape was livid that his abilities were limited by Nagy's failure to adjust.

Fields was given some room to venture outside of the pocket in the second half, but by then it was too little, too late.

"Just [going] to try to keep getting better each and every day," Fields said after the game. "Every game you should approach it and expect to win. I wasn't trying to treat it like my first start, I was just trying to treat it like a game and not make the moment bigger than it is. Just go out there and ball out."

Nagy has been adamant that Dalton, who's currently sidelined with a knee injury, will be the Bears' starter once he returns from the injury shelf. But right now, he's got to shift his focus to Fields as his number one signal-caller.

And if the Bears are going to win with Fields at the helm, they're going to have to do it with an entirely different schematic outlook than the one they ran out with Sunday.

