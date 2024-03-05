National Football League
Chargers release linebacker Eric Kendricks, clearing $6.5 million in salary cap space
National Football League

Chargers release linebacker Eric Kendricks, clearing $6.5 million in salary cap space

Published Mar. 5, 2024 7:18 p.m. ET

Linebacker Eric Kendricks was released by the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday, a move that frees up $6.5 million in salary cap space.

Kendricks signed a two-year deal with the Chargers last season after eight years with the Minnesota Vikings. He played in 15 games, including 14 starts, and was second on the team with 117 tackles. Kendricks also had 3 1/2 sacks, seven tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

Even with Kendricks' release, the Chargers are nearly $19 million over the $255.4 million salary cap with free agency set to begin next Wednesday. The new brain trust of coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz inherited a roster with four players — linebackers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, and wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams — who have cap numbers of at least $32 million for the 2024 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It’s still a work in progress. The (coaching) staff really just got finalized," Hortiz said about the roster evaluation process during last week's NFL Scouting Combine. "Obviously, the salary cap got bumped up a little bit higher than I think everyone was expecting, a little bit more. It gives us, certainly, some flexibility a little bit, more increased flexibility. We’ll continue to talk through that over the next couple of weeks and have a plan of attack shortly."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Los Angeles Chargers
Eric Kendricks
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Broncos plan to release QB Russell Wilson, team announces

Broncos plan to release QB Russell Wilson, team announces

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent RankingsCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes