Bill Belichick on potential DeAndre Hopkins Patriots visit: 'I'm not a travel agent'
Published Jun. 12, 2023 1:44 p.m. ET

Is free-agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins set to visit the New England Patriots this week?

Bill Belichick, unsurprisingly, is not telling — and deflected a question about a potential Hopkins visit with a classic Belichickian one-liner at the start of mandatory minicamp on Monday.

Belichick did, however, confirm that the Patriots are "in touch" with Hopkins as the three-time Pro Bowler starts taking free-agency visits after being cut by the Arizona Cardinals in May.

Multiple reports emerged Friday that Hopkins would indeed visit New England this week. Hopkins is currently visiting the Tennessee Titans, who are coached by former star Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel.

Hopkins has some familiarity with the current Patriots coaching staff, though it remains to be seen whether that would actually work in the team's favor. The 31-year-old Clemson product first became a star in the NFL with the Houston Texans under then-head coach Bill O'Brien, who recently returned to New England as the Patriots' offensive coordinator.

Report: Patriots to host DeAndre Hopkins on free-agent visit

Report: Patriots to host DeAndre Hopkins on free-agent visit

But in March 2020, O'Brien stunningly traded Hopkins to the Cardinals for running back David Johnson and a second-round draft pick. The move drew heavy criticism of O'Brien, who was fired after an 0-4 start to the following season. Amid rumors that Hopkins' relationship with O'Brien had soured in Houston, the wide receiver told Sports Illustrated in April 2020 that "There was no relationship."

If Hopkins does decide to reunite with O'Brien in New England, he would provide a high-quality veteran receiving target in what may be a make-or-break year for third-year quarterback Mac Jones. Hopkins could pair with Juju Smith-Schuster, who signed with the Patriots in March after Jakobi Meyers left for the Las Vegas Raiders.

DeAndre Hopkins
New England Patriots
National Football League
