'Bear Bets': The Group Chat's thoughts on the NFL Draft, NFL offseason

Bear Bets is back!

FOX Sports' digital gambling show returned this week to discuss some of the hot-button items in the sports world, from the NFL Draft to college basketball.

The Group Chat also reconvened, as Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Geoff Schwartz were joined by Sam Panayotovich and Will Hill to discuss their favorite bets ahead of conference tournaments in college basketball.

Let's get right into their bets!

The big debate in the NFL Draft surrounds the Chicago Bears and what they plan to do with the No. 1 overall pick. Will they keep Justin Fields and trade it, or select Caleb Williams (or someone else) with the top selection?

Sammy P: Bears take Williams (-900)

"Ryan Poles is going to take Caleb Williams. It's not anything else. There's gonna be a lot of smoke over the next six weeks about it could be this guy, could be that guy, maybe they trade again. Can you imagine the fallout in Chicago if they trade the No. 1 pick two years in a row?"

Hill: Potentially play Bears to draft Williams

"I'm not like suggesting people do it, but I actually thought about like, ‘Hey, is it worth it to just risk $9 to win $1 on Caleb Williams?' The Bears have been so tortured at quarterback for years — forget years, decades. They finally have the No. 1 pick, it's clear they need a quarterback. I don't see them saying no [to Williams]."

Justin Fields bets: market changes before and after NFL Draft

One of the other interesting teams at the top of the draft is the New England Patriots. Holding the No. 3 overall pick, the Patriots have already been rumored to either draft a quarterback, another top prospect (Marvin Harrison Jr.?) or trade down. What do you think they'll do or are there any plays that you'd make?

Sammy P: Maybe take Patriots to select Harrison (+400)

"I don't think it's impossible he's passed by the Patriots. This is a team everybody talks about New England and says, ‘Well, they need a quarterback.' Well, they need a quarterback, a receiver, an offensive coordinator and probably three offensive linemen. This is not one player away from being a good team."

Schwartz: Maybe take Joe Alt to be the No. 3 overall pick (+4000)

"If you're New England and you take the best player available, it could be Joe Alt, the left tackle from Notre Dame. Do you take him at three? They have a pick at the top of the second round. So you can go Marvin Harrison or offensive line, and then take Bo Nix or Michael Penix at the top of Round 2.

"To Sammy's point, take the best player available in Round 1 and take a wide receiver or offensive tackle in Round 2. Trading out would be the best option."

Which players improved their Draft stock the most at the NFL Combine?

There has yet to be any odds placed on how many players at certain positions will be selected in the first round, but how would you forecast certain positions?

Schwartz: Over 12.5 offensive lineman in the first round

"The one fun bet I'm going to try to wager on at some point is the Over/Under offensive linemen draft in the first round. It could be like 12, 12.5 for the number for that. It might go over. The offensive line group this year is very good."

Hill: Under 6.5 receivers in the first round

"That might be another situation where, if they think it's seven, they don't want to push on anything, they want a result on whatever they do. So they put a hook. Would you go 6.5 and juice it to the Over? Seven does sound like a lot just when you say it out loud. There's only 32 picks in the first round. So seven of them are gonna be wide receivers? I don't know, it's a position where you can find guys later."

