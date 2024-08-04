National Football League 'Bear Bets': Best 2024 NFL win total, futures bets Published Aug. 4, 2024 11:52 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The countdown to the start of the 2024 NFL season is on.

And with that, Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Geoff Schwartz are preparing for kickoff with some season previews on "Bear Bets."

In the most recent episode, the duo shared their favorite win total wagers for the 2024 season.

Let's get to it!

Which are your favorite win total wagers in the NFC?

Schwartz: Los Angeles Rams Over 8.5 wins

"They won 10 games last year, and they weren't supposed to win 10 games. They've bolstered their offensive line. Matthew Stafford had a healthy offseason; a full offseason of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp should be healthier.

"All Sean McVay's done is win. He had the down year with five wins, but had 12, 10, nine, 13 and 11-win seasons."

The Bear: Minnesota Vikings Over 6.5 wins

"I just have full trust in Brian Flores and that defense. I know they lost Danielle Hunter, but he's proven he can coach defense wherever he's been. … I think they'll start Sam Darnold. They're gonna have the best receiver in the league in Justin Jefferson. You've got a great tight end in T.J. Hockenson. You've also got Aaron Jones. Their offensive line is good. The early part of the schedule isn't super easy, but the middle to backend of the schedule is easier."

Schwartz: New York Giants Under 6.5 wins

"The reports out of camp aren't great. It's early, but the offense doesn't look good. It's Daniel Jones, man. They've got a bad offensive line, no Saquon Barkley and look at the division. The Eagles are gonna be good. The Cowboys are gonna be good. The Commanders should be better."

The Bear: Seattle Seahawks Over 7.5 wins

"I love the coaching hire. They have a little bit more of a positive EPA per play compared to some of the decisions that Pete Carroll made in the past, which weren't necessarily the best ones. I'm not a Geno Smith fan, but you could do worse.

"If you like the Seahawks, you're going to want to play that before the season starts. They've got the Broncos and Patriots, two games they're probably going to win."

Schwartz: Carolina Panthers Over 5.5 wins

"I kind of like them to win seven or eight games this year. It's an easier division. Bryce Young, we don't need him to be all-world. Just be average! Diontae Johnson is going to catch 120 passes. There's really good parts on their defense. They've got a good defensive staff."

The Bear: Atlanta Falcons Under 9.5 wins

"There's so much buzz with Kirk Cousins, and then you make a bad pick. I mean, you pick Michael Penix Jr. when you have one of the worst defenses in the league. I'm a big fan of fading these trending teams. I know the schedule is supposedly easy, but they had an easy schedule last year and won seven games. I know they had Desmond Ridder as their quarterback, but they lost their top two pass rushers and didn't replace them on a bad defense."

The Bear: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Under 7.5 wins

"I think last year was a little bit of a smoke and mirrors deal where they just kind of found themselves in the right place at the right time. Baker Mayfield had a fantastic year, but I think they're certainly a team that is due to regress."

Which are your favorite win total wagers in the AFC?

The Bear: New York Jets Over 9.5 wins

"I'm going to do it again to myself again. If you look at what they did in the draft, they did the smart thing, and they took Olu Fashanu to help address an offensive line that had some problems. They bolstered it by adding John Simpson, Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses. Smith, we'll see how much he has left. And can he stay healthy? Mike Williams at wide receiver — can he stay healthy? They play the 49ers in the opener and after that, they're going to potentially be the favorite in their next 10 games."

Are Aaron Rodgers, Jets best win total bet in the AFC?

Schwartz: Pittsburgh Steelers Under 8.5 wins

"The quarterback situation in Pittsburgh is third in the division, at best. Russell Wilson is already injured and not even practicing. If Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow are healthy, and Deshaun Watson plays a little bit better, the Steelers will have the fourth-best quarterback in the division. You don't win a lot of games having the fourth-best quarterback in the division."

The Bear: Baltimore Ravens Under 10.5 wins

"Are we sure Derrick Henry is a massive upgrade for that backfield? How much do we think he has left in the tank? So much pressure, I think, after the disappointment and losing to the Chiefs on your home field. In the non-division schedule, you get the Chiefs, Bills, Cowboys and Eagles."

Schwartz: Las Vegas Raiders Under 6.5 wins

"Who's the quarterback? Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew? I don't buy it. They have the AFC North on their schedule this year. … It's a tough schedule on top of that. How many games are they gonna be favorites in? I'm just out on the Raiders. I like Antonio Pierce, but I'm off the Raiders this year."

What are your overall favorite win total bets?

The Bear: Los Angeles Chargers Under 8.5 wins

"This is kind of a total roster overhaul after being in cap hell. It just seems like no matter who the coach is, who the quarterback is or what the situation is, bad luck just seems to follow the Chargers, year in and year out. I think the secondary could be really, really bad."

Schwartz: Arizona Cardinals Over 6.5 wins

"When Kyler Murray came back last year, they went 3-5. I think Kyler Murray, with the addition of Marvin Harrison Jr. and left tackle Paris Johnson playing well, they seem to have this young talent picking up. Their defense wasn't great last year, but they can't be much worse.

"I think they're an eight or nine-win team."

