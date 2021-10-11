National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Chargers vs. Ravens, point spread, more 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Sunday's matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens will feature two of the NFL's elite young quarterbacks.

Justin Herbert was the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers, then went on to earn the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Lamar Jackson was the No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 draft but made 31 teams regret passing on him when he was named the NFL MVP after the 2019 season.

"This is a very interesting game. The weakness of the Chargers was on display on Sunday - you can run on them," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said. "So Baltimore could end up keeping Justin Herbert on the sideline.

"The number, at plus-3.5, screamed bet the Chargers, but the matchup, to me, screams bet the Ravens. The Ravens do what they do, so a short week after a Monday night game, playing at home, that doesn’t bother me. They’ve been playing in this Greg Roman/Lamar Jackson system long enough."

The Ravens hold a 7-6 edge in the all-time series, though the Chargers have won two of the past three.

The Ravens are fourth with 420.0 yards per game while the Chargers unit got a big boost from Sunday’s win and are currently averaging 411.4 per outing

Look for Baltimore and quarterback Lamar Jackson to try and run the ball against Los Angeles.

The Chargers are last in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (157.6), more than 12 yards per game more than the second-lowest rush defense.

Jackson, entering Monday's home game against the Colts, was the NFL's leading rusher among quarterbacks.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS @ BALTIMORE RAVENS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)



Point spread: Ravens -3 (favored to win by more than three points, otherwise Chargers cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -162 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Chargers +135 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I just worry that Herbert could become a spectator for L.A. And I think this game goes over because I think the Ravens take the lead, and the Chargers have to come back. I’m going to take a lot of overs in Chargers games moving forward."

PICK: Over 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.