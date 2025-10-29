2026 NFL Mock Draft: 3 QBs Destined for First Round — But Which Ones and Where To?

Everyone knows that quarterbacks will drive the 2026 NFL Draft — they do every year — but perhaps the biggest question yet to be answered is just who among the signal-callers will be available.

Underclassmen like Oregon’s Dante Moore, Alabama’s Ty Simpson, South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers and Texas’ Arch Manning flash first-round traits in nearly every game, but their inexperience is just as obvious. Given their relative rawness, as well as the guaranteed millions they’ll make in NIL revenue, no one should be surprised if any — or all — of them opt to return to college.

There is plenty of top-tier talent among senior signal-callers, but the strength of this class is on defense.

With the NFL’s Nov. 4 trade deadline looming, some aggressive general managers won’t wait until spring to address their club’s biggest needs. For those who do, these are the prospects (and team fits) headed for the first round on April 23.

1. New Orleans Saints (1-7): Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami, 6-3, 275

Midway through his 23rd season at the helm, Mickey Loomis is the longest-tenured general manager in the NFL. In all that time, last year’s selection of Tyler Shough at No. 40 overall was the earliest the Saints have drafted a quarterback. Shough was hand-picked by rookie head coach Kellen Moore and will be given every opportunity the rest of this season to justify the selection. Bain isn’t a dominant prospect in the mold of Myles Garrett or Julius Peppers, but he’s physical, passionate and productive and would add juice to an aging defense.

Like with the Saints a pick earlier, from an outside perspective, it seems obvious that the Jets would take a quarterback here. I’m just not convinced that any of the quarterbacks in this class warrant a pick this high. Further, like a lot of defensive-minded head coaches, I believe Aaron Glenn would greatly prefer a veteran quarterback rather than a rookie to guide his team. Defensive backs rarely warrant top-five consideration, but Downs is special, possessing the instincts, reliable open-field tackling and agility to turn an already talented secondary into one of the league’s elite units.

Buckeyes DB Caleb Downs might be the best player in America. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

3. Tennessee Titans (1-7): Arvell Reese, OLB, Ohio State, 6-4, 243

With all due respect to Cam Ward, the one-win Titans are proof that a club needs more than just a talented rookie quarterback to spark a franchise revival. Ward has been sacked more than any other quarterback in the NFL over the first eight weeks of the season, but with millions already invested in their offensive line, the Titans will either be looking for a playmaker or a defender here. Reese is as gifted an athlete as there is in this class, offering a Micah Parsons-like impact as a do-it-all linebacker.

4. Cleveland Browns (2-6): Spencer Fano, OT, Utah, 6-5, 310

The Browns added veteran left tackle Cam Robinson via an in-season trade with Houston, but his contract is up at the end of the season. Fano is the most talented tackle in this class and would help provide a secure pocket for whomever the Browns roll with long term at quarterback.

Through the first eight games of the season, the Dolphins have surrendered 12 passing touchdowns and only intercepted one pass, ranking behind only Dallas in opposing quarterback rate (109.4). Delane has not yet allowed a touchdown this season for LSU, offering the agility and acceleration needed to blanket opposing receivers.

6. New York Giants (2-6): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State, 6-1, 195

Though he’s just 2-3 as a starter, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has energized the Giants, providing hope that the club might have found its next star quarterback. If so, New York should be sure to protect its investment by adding more weapons. Tyson’s savvy route-running and suddenness would make him an ideal fit opposite a healthy Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo.

7. Baltimore Ravens (2-5): Peter Woods, DT, Clemson, 6-3, 315

Injuries have wreaked havoc on the Ravens this season, but Eric DeCosta is one of the NFL’s best at reloading come draft time. Woods plays like a Raven, showing a similar ability to clog up running lanes as longtime Baltimore star Haloti Ngata.

8. Las Vegas Raiders (2-5): Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana, 6-5, 225

The Raiders were certainly expecting more than a league-leading 10 interceptions through seven games from Geno Smith, after trading for him and awarding the 35-year-old quarterback a two-year, $75 million extension that all but guarantees he will be back in black next season. Still, with their choice of quarterbacks available, the club shouldn’t hesitate to draft for the future. Mendoza’s quick release and mobility would be an intriguing fit in Chip Kelly’s offense, and Smith’s presence would buy the young quarterback time to acclimate to the NFL.

In a matter of a few months, Fernando Mendoza has emerged as a first-round QB prospect — and perhaps the first QB to come off the board in 2026. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

9. Arizona Cardinals (2-5): Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame, 6-0, 212

Perhaps no pairing in this mock feels like more of a slam dunk than Love for the Cardinals, given the injuries the franchise has endured to this point of the season. Love is a dynamic talent with the power and speed to project as a true bell-cow.

10. Cincinnati Bengals (3-5): Keldrick Faulk, DE, Auburn, 6-6, 270

We're roughly halfway through the 2025 season, and the Bengals don’t appear to be any closer to extending star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, potentially opening up a huge void in the club’s pass rush next season. Sure, the club can hope that recent first-round picks Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart will start to live up to expectations, but there has been too little evidence of that to ignore a talent like Faulk should he still be available — assuming Hendrickson is playing elsewhere next season.

11. Washington Commanders (3-5): Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon, 6-3, 240

At 35-years-old, Zach Ertz currently leads the Commanders in touchdown receptions and is second in catches overall (27), showing the same reliable route-running and soft hands that may very well someday earn him a spot in Canton. He can’t play forever, though, and Washington would be wise to continue adding seam-stretchers to take advantage of Jayden Daniels’ playmaking ability.

Speaking of protecting quarterbacks, the best strategy the Rams could employ to keep Matthew Stafford upright (and playing like a future Hall of Famer) would be an upgrade at right tackle. Mauigoa gets overlooked, at times, with all of the talent on the Hurricanes, but his size, agility and power make him a first-round cinch.

13. Minnesota Vikings (3-4): CJ Allen, LB, Georgia, 6-1, 235

The Vikings have been ravaged by injuries as much as any team in the NFL, but average play from their linebackers has also played a role in Minnesota's disappointing 2025 season thus far. Allen is cut from the same cloth as other recent star linebackers from Athens, boasting the bulk, physicality and speed that translate well to the pro game.

14. Houston Texans (3-4): Justice Haynes, RB, Michigan, 5-11, 210

While quarterbacks get the vast majority of the attention, this year’s running back class is the more gifted group. Haynes has vaulted up draft boards with his stellar 2025 season, leading the Big Ten with 857 rushing yards through seven games and demonstrating the breakaway element Houston has been lacking all year long.

15. Dallas Cowboys (3-4): Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M, 6-2, 248

No individual rusher in this class is going to make the Cowboys forget about Micah Parsons (or DeMarcus Lawrence for that matter), but scouts in Dallas won’t have to venture far to find quality defenders capable of helping turn around the league’s leakiest defense. Howell flashed at Bowling Green, and while serving as an oft-used and versatile backup for Texas A&M a year ago. But the passionate defender has emerged as a verifiable star for the Aggies this season, leading the SEC with 9.5 sacks through eight games.

Could the Cowboys draft star edge rusher Cashius Howell as Micah Parsons' replacement? (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

16. Carolina Panthers (4-4): David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech, 6-3, 250

If the aforementioned Cowboys don’t see Howell as a clean fit out of College Station, perhaps Bailey’s even better numbers out of Lubbock would do the trick. If not, the Panthers would be wise to snatch up the Big 12’s sack leader (10.5 sacks in eight games), who boasts this year’s best combination of speed and hand-play off the edge.

17. Chicago Bears (4-3): Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas, 6-3, 237

Hill is an instinctive and versatile linebacker who's currently being asked to play off the line more often than in years past. The new role has diminished his sack production yet only reinforced his ability to handle multiple duties. That would certainly aid a relatively toothless Bears defense, which currently ranks 25th in both points and yards allowed.

Put simply, long-suffering Browns fans (and quarterbacks) deserve a playmaking receiver like Lemon. With two first-round picks in this draft due to Jacksonville’s aggressive trade up this past spring to land Travis Hunter, Cleveland has no excuse to leave the opening frame of the 2026 draft without boosting its anemic receiving corps.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3): Carson Beck, QB, Miami, 6-4, 225

Perhaps the Steelers see Will Howard as Aaron Rodgers’ successor. If not, Beck’s arm, experience (and swagger) could make him an ideal prospect to replace the future Hall of Famer.

If Aaron Rodgers is one and done for the Steelers, they might look to find his successor on Day 1 of the draft. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

20. San Francisco 49ers (5-3): Kayden Proctor, OT, Alabama, 6-7, 360

The 49ers have long bullied opponents on both sides of the line of scrimmage, but age, injuries and free-agent defections have taken their toll. Proctor is massive but surprisingly athletic. He could begin his career at right tackle and ultimately be groomed to take over for Trent Williams on the left side, where the former has lined up for the Crimson Tide.

21. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3): Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State, 6-4, 328

Only once in the past 10 NFL drafts (2017) has a first round come and gone without a single interior offensive lineman hearing his name called. Not surprisingly, Jim Harbaugh was coaching in college at that time. His dedication to winning up front will have the Chargers again looking to reinforce a talented but injury-prone offensive line.

22. Kansas City Chiefs (5-3): Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington, 5-9, 229

The return of Rashee Rice has already sparked a resurgence to the Chiefs' offense, but I remain convinced that they need to boost their running game to really return to their previous Super Bowl form. Coleman is a fire hydrant on roller skates with the ballast and burst to star in the NFL.

23. Los Angeles Rams (5-3): Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU, 6-1, 205

With a sparkling 17 touchdowns thrown against just two interceptions, Matthew Stafford is playing at an MVP-caliber level. But I wonder if general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay might jump at the chance to find his successor if the right quarterback fell into their laps — especially since L.A. owns two first-round picks in 2026. Nussmeier lacks Stafford’s arm strength, but he plays with the guts, smarts and precision that could make him a terrific fit in McVay’s scheme.

The Rams will likely need to draft Matt Stafford's successor sooner rather than later. (Photo by Derick E. Hingle/Getty Images)

24. Detroit Lions (5-2): Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State, 6-5, 265

With six sacks (and four forced fumbles) in seven games to start the season, Aidan Hutchinson is clearly back. With all due respect to Al-Quadin Muhammad and Derrick Barnes, the Lions could use a boost on the opposite end, and the long-armed and high-effort Dennis-Sutton is a natural fit.

25. Buffalo Bills (5-2): Christen Miller, DT, Georgia, 6-4, 310

With Buffalo a legitimate Super Bowl contender, GM Brandon Beane might choose to address defensive tackle via a trade rather than wait for the draft to find help for a front that bitterly lost stud Ed Oliver to a season-ending biceps tear. No one would confuse the run-stuffing Miller with Oliver, but his size and strength would make it difficult for opponents to keep the ball out of Josh Allen’s hands.

26. Seattle Seahawks (5-2): Akeem Mesidor, DE, Miami, 6-3, 280

The genius of Mike Macdonald’s defense is that it schemes up one-on-one matchups for various defenders rather than relying on any one pass-rusher to star. As such, Seattle boasts one of the league’s best pass rushes (23 sacks in seven games) despite no individual ranking among the top 10 in the NFL. Mesidor fittingly plays for the Hurricanes, offering a whirlwind of burst, power and choppy hands to consistently play on the other side of the line of scrimmage.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee, 6-0, 193

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht may have drafted the NFL’s Rookie of the Year with Emeka Egbuka at No. 19 overall this past spring. He could find a similar falling star in McCoy — a player who received early first-round grades from area scouts prior to the season — but has not played this year after tearing his ACL in January.

28. Denver Broncos (6-2): Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson, 5-11, 180

A pec strain suffered by star cornerback Patrick Surtain Jr. in last week’s thrashing of the Cowboys is going to test the depth of Denver’s secondary. While the injury is (thankfully) not of the season-ending variety, it does raise concerns and could push GM George Paton to make a trade for reinforcements. If the Broncos wait until the draft, Terrell’s agility and proven ball-hawking proficiency from nickel would make him an ideal fit.

29. New England Patriots (6-2): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington, 6-4, 210

Drake Maye is emerging as a verifiable star, having already matched the 15 passing touchdowns he threw during his rookie campaign in just eight games this year. Now imagine if he had reliable weapons around him. Boston’s size, agility and soft hands could be the perfect addition.

The Patriots should be in the market for a No. 1 receiver to pair with budding star QB Drake Maye. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

30. Philadelphia Eagles (6-2): T.J. Parker, DE, Clemson, 6-3, 265

Yes, the Eagles boast arguably the most talented front in the NFL. But with injuries and free-agent defections a constant problem, don’t be surprised if GM Howie Roseman adds another promising edge rusher to the mix. Parker entered the season with top-10 buzz, but his season has personified his program's, as he's struggled to turn his potential into production.

For a defense needing reinforcements at just about every position, the Cowboys can’t afford to miss on their first-round picks. Thieneman doesn’t get as much hype as other defenders in this class, but his instincts, agility and reliable open-field tackling have popped off the tape since his time at Purdue.

32. Indianapolis Colts (7-1): Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State, 6-3, 195

Thanks considerably to Daniel Jones’ resurgence, the Colts are the toast of the NFL — at least over the first half of the season. If his stellar play is to continue, Indianapolis will need to continue adding weapons to their passing game. Tate isn’t as explosive as recent Buckeyes wideouts drafted in the first round, but his dependability as a pass-catcher and downfield blocker would make him an ideal fit in Shane Steichen’s offense.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 25 years. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on X @RobRang .