National Football League 2025 NFL Week 3 Buzz: Jets QB Fields in Concussion Protocol, Could Sit Week 3 Updated Sep. 15, 2025 3:56 p.m. ET

Who's starting, who's hurt, and who's on the move?

NFL news is nonstop, and we're breaking it all down week by week this season.

Here's the latest on what's happening around the league entering Week 3:

Justin Fields in concussion protocol

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields remained in the concussion protocol Monday and his availability for the team's next game is uncertain. Coach Aaron Glenn said Fields will continue to be evaluated after the quarterback was hurt late in the Jets' 30-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

If Fields is unable to play next Sunday at Tampa Bay, veteran backup Tyrod Taylor would start for New York.

Fields fell backward when he was sacked by Joey Bosa in the fourth quarter and the back of his helmet hit off the turf. He was down for a few moments before he was able to get up and walk off under his own power.

The Jets' next practice is Wednesday and Glenn acknowledged Fields would need to be cleared from the concussion protocol and get in some time on the field if he's going to play against the Buccaneers.

Jayden Daniels' Week 3 status "in doubt"

Commanders' quarterback and 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels sprained his left knee on Thursday, and his status for Sunday's matchup against the Raiders is "in doubt," per ESPN.

An MRI scan performed after the injury, suffered against the Packers in Week 2, revealed no structural damage, per ESPN. If Daniels is not ready to go against Las Vegas, backup Marcus Mariota would fill in at QB – it would be the first game in Daniels' career that he's missed, as he started all 17 games for Washington as a rookie and both games in 2025 so far.

Josh Allen gives nose update

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was referring to himself in updating the condition of his swollen, bloodied nose by saying, "We can breathe, so it’s good," after coasting to a win over the New York Jets.

A week after throwing for 251 yards in the fourth quarter, and rallying Buffalo from a 15-point deficit in the final four minutes over the Ravens, Allen could have sat this one out once he bolted to the sideline with blood gushing from his nose in the final 90 seconds of the first quarter. He was hurt when his helmet was shoved down while being stopped for no gain.

Rams lose starting cornerback to IR

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon has been placed on injured reserve with a broken collarbone. Witherspoon was injured in the second quarter, with coach Sean McVay calling it "a big loss" for the Rams.

The nine-year NFL veteran was expected to play a major role on the Rams' defense, but his absence is likely to create playing time for fellow veteran Darious Williams, who was beaten out for the other starting cornerback job by Emmanuel Forbes in training camp. Williams played 26 snaps in Tennessee after not getting on the field at all during the Rams' season-opening win over Houston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

