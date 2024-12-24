National Football League 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Giants select Cam Ward No. 1, Jags pick Hunter, Sanders to LV Updated Dec. 24, 2024 5:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The end of the 2024 NFL regular season is on the horizon, which means it's time to dive into my 2025 NFL mock draft.

You'll see some familiar faces in my top five, including this year's Heisman winner.

Then further down the list, you'll see that I predict the Cowboys will strengthen their receiving core and the Chiefs will bring in reinforcements at running back.

Remember, this exercise assumes there are no further trades in the first round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's dive into it.

1. New York Giants: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

There’s a lot of debate around his pro prospects, but not from me. When I squint, I see a shorter Justin Herbert. Ward has 56 college starts, and he makes difficult throws look effortless. I think he’s a better pure passer than Shedeur Sanders, and all signs so far point to Ward wanting to play for the Giants.

2. New England Patriots: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

Whoever the Patriots deem as the best tackle in the draft must be their guy to protect Drake Maye. Having seven different offensive line combos this season undoubtedly puts their franchise QB in the worst possible situation. Yes, they could trade this pick to a team that wants a quarterback.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

I’m not a huge fan of Hunter trying to play both ways — unless you just have him play defense and bring him in situationally when the Jags go to four-receiver sets. He’s capable, but is it smart?

4. Cleveland Browns: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

The Browns offensive line was so great in 2023. Then in 2024, that unit was ravaged by injuries. You have to wonder if they go OL here or take a Sanders if he's still on the board. The DeShaun Watson situation looms large.

5. Tennessee Titans: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Brian Callahan and the Titans have a tough decision. Do they reach for Shedeur Sanders here, even though early indications are that he will not want to go to Tennessee? Remember, Eli Manning and John Elway called their shots. Campbell, who is 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, is a three-year starter at LT for the Tigers.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Sanders turns 23 in February. He started 49 games and could have a Jayden Daniels-type impact for the Raiders. Will he fall this far? The reason I have him here is that all signs point to Deion Sanders steering his son to Vegas. It’s been done before.

Raiders reportedly a 'potential fit' for Deion Sanders as head coach

7. New York Jets: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

The defense was an embarrassment this year. The season-ending injury to Jermaine Johnson played a part, as did the Haason Reddick contract squabble. Will McDonald leads the team in sacks, but he can’t do much else and might be best used as a situational pass rusher. Williams is an absolute beast. Don’t be fooled by the five sacks — nobody’s more disruptive off the edge.

8. Carolina Panthers: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

Pass rushers usually trump interior linemen, but the 6-foot-3, 320-pound Graham is a must for the Panthers because they have the worst run defense in the NFL.

9. Chicago Bears: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

The Bears have allowed the most sacks in the NFL this season. But how much of that is on the OL (which grades out quite well according to Pro Football Focus) and how much of it is on the rookie QB who has a habit of thinking he can play backyard football? You play in a division with three amazing offenses, and the best way to attack that is with a terrifying edge rusher.

Are the Chicago Bears failing Caleb Williams?

10. New Orleans Saints: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

Closing in on double-digit sacks in back-to-back seasons, Pearce is speedy off the edge at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds. He could be the heir to Cam Jordan, who turns 36 next summer.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

I'm extremely tempted to put Jalen Milroe here, as he could be what Kyle Shanahan thought Trey Lance would be. And it gets them out of having to pay Brock Purdy. Ultimately, the defense got old fast, and the loss of DeForest Buckner was felt this season.

12. Miami Dolphins: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

He only started six games this season, with no sacks allowed in those games, before a knee injury ended it. Simmons is a player who could start at RT for a year, or maybe just start his career at LT if the Dolphins move away from the oft-injured Terron Armstead.

13. Cincinnati Bengals: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Johnson is an elite corner who will fit like a glove in the horrific Bengals defense. There is some chance they'll look to grab a WR here if Tee Higgins leaves, as everyone expects him to. Travis Hunter might be the most athletic cornerback in the draft, but Johnson is the most technically sound right now.

14. Dallas Cowboys: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Yes, there are questions on the offensive line, and there will be a push for Ashton Jeanty — the Boise State RB who should have won the Heisman. But McMillan opposite CeeDee Lamb would make the Dallas offense instantly dangerous.

15. Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Warren does a little bit of everything and probably goes higher than this. He’s one of my favorite players in the draft and will be compared to Dallas Clark, the longtime Colts tight end. But Warren’s upside is much higher.

Keyshawn Johnson hands out Christmas gifts to every NFL team!

16. Arizona Cardinals: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

They’ve got one of the worst pairs of cornerbacks in the league, and the 6-foot-3 Revel fits the rangy mold of big, fast, strong corners. He's coming off a torn ACL and is highly unlikely to participate in drills at the combine.

17. Seattle Seahawks: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

He’s going to be an interesting breakdown. Milroe had awesome highs in his games against Georgia and Wisconsin, and then puzzling lows against Oklahoma and Tennessee. If Anthony Richardson was a top-five pick, Milroe is going to be a first-rounder.

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Lavonte David is having a terrific season, but he turns 35 in January and Walker can play inside or rush the passer off the edge. If Liam Coen sticks around as OC, the offense will be fine. This pick should be defensive.

Is Mike McCarthy making a case to Jerry Jones to STAY as coach?

19. Atlanta Falcons: JT Tuimoloau, DE, Ohio State

I had him as a first-rounder, and then he returned to school. All he does is make plays. His measurables will probably push him down the draft a bit, but for a team in desperate need of a pass rush, I want this guy coming off the edge.

20. Denver Broncos: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

In a division with Mahomes, Herbert and possibly Shedeur Sanders, the Broncos would be wise to go grab a pass rusher. There might be cries for a WR here, but Payton loves to find those in later rounds.

21. Houston Texans: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

Played right tackle this past season, a glaring position of need for the Texans. With a QB on a rookie deal, Houston might spend on a free agent RT and kick Savaiinaea inside as a rookie.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

We know what Jim Harbaugh wants to do. The question is, does he believe the draft has more depth at WR or at running back? Or can they get one — or both — in free agency? Without J.K. Dobbins, the offense is very limited.

Herd Hierarchy: Commanders, Chargers highlight Colin's Week 17 Nice List

23. Los Angeles Rams: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

He’s not the next Aaron Donald, but he can be a huge factor on the interior to fortify one of the weaker run defenses in the NFC.

24. Washington Commanders: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Commanders would love to bolster the back end of the defense, but with a special young QB, they should jump at the chance to grab him a safety valve in the form of the 6-foot-5, 245-pound Loveland.

25. Pittsburgh Steelers: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

After a monster 2023 (83 catches, 1,197 yards), his numbers have sagged, but his athleticism has not. Burden is not quite Malik Nabers, but he’s not far off. The Steelers need a legit No. 2 WR opposite George Pickens.

Will Patrick Mahomes solidify his dynasty with a Chiefs three-peat this year?

26. Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

The Ravens defense started to play well late in the season, but Baltimore must add pieces to a defensive line that seemingly gets plucked every offseason in free agency.

27. Green Bay Packers: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

On an ascending team without many holes, usually, I lean to the trenches. But for now, I’ll pencil in a cornerback, because Jaire Alexander can’t stay healthy, and Eric Stokes continues to struggle to live up to being a first-round pick. And remember, Morrison was a preseason All-American before a hip injury ended his season.

28. Philadelphia Eagles: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

The Eagles need to seriously consider what life is like without A.J. Brown. Enter the 6-foot-2 Ayomanor, who was a sprinting champion during his high school days in Canada.

Can Josh Allen’s struggles open the door for Lamar Jackson to win MVP?

29. Buffalo Bills: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

One of the top cover men in the SEC, Amos had more INTs (three) than TDs allowed (two). Buffalo’s offense is in great shape. The back end of the defense appears to be the Bills' early target. If Amos is somehow here, he’s the guy.

30. Minnesota Vikings: Malaki Starks, Safety, Georgia

The top safety on the board could slide right into the spot that eventually will be vacated by Harrison Smith, who turns 36 in February. It would be a gift for the Vikings, because Starks could have a Kyle Hamilton-type impact.

31. Detroit Lions: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

A Buckeye headed to Michigan? Tough to swallow, but I like the idea of the Lions getting depth at WR. Jameson Williams and Tim Patrick were solid this season, but Egbuka combines both of their strengths (speed and route running).

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Omarion Hampton, RB, UNC

The Chiefs have a massive need at tackle, and don’t rule out a pass rusher or a cornerback. But for a team that needed off-the-scrap-heap Kareem Hunt to be its lead back for much of the season, depth at the position would be exciting for Patrick Mahomes.

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst who also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead. Follow him on Twitter @ JasonRMcIntyre .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share