National Football League 2024 NFL trade deadline tracker: The latest deals across the league Published Oct. 16, 2024 4:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Trade season has arrived in the NFL.

A few notable trades have already taken place with the deadline approaching. Will any other team make a big move between now and the deadline? The trade deadline is on Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. ET. Here's every notable trade that's been made before deadline day.

Oct. 15

New York Jets acquire WR Davante Adams from Las Vegas Raiders

ADVERTISEMENT

Key stats: 18 receptions, 209 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown in three games. Recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last four seasons.

What else is involved: The Jets are sending the Raiders a conditional 2025 third-round pick. The pick will become a second-round pick if Adams is named to an All-Pro team or he's on the active roster if the Jets make it to the AFC Championship Game.

Why it matters: The move reunites one of the game's best receivers over the last five seasons with the quarterback he's had the most success with. Adams helped Aaron Rodgers win MVP in the 2020 and 2021 seasons when bothe were with the Green Bay Packers. The Jets' offense hasn't gotten off to a great start, ranking 22nd in total offense (304.3 yards per game) and 23rd in scoring (18.8 points per game) through the first six weeks. Adams joins a wide receiver corps that has Garrett Wilson and fellow ex-Packer Allen Lazard, who have had some success catching passes from Rodgers this season.

[Read more: Davante Adams trade roundtable: Who won and what it all means going forward]

Jets acquire Davante Adams for a conditional 3rd-round pick

Buffalo Bills acquire WR Amari Cooper from Cleveland Browns

Key stats: 24 receptions, 250 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns. Recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons.

What else is involved: The Bills are sending the Browns a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round pick. Buffalo will also receive a 2025 sixth-round pick.

Why it matters: After trading Stefon Diggs in the offseason, the Bills never really replaced him. They selected wide receiver Keon Coleman early in the second round of the NFL Draft and made a couple of low-investment signings at the position (Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins). While the Bills are off to a 4-2 start, Khalil Shakir is their leading receiver this season with just 20 receptions for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Cooper instantly provides Josh Allen with the star-level top-tier wide receiver he's lacked since Diggs' departure.

[Read more: What trading for Browns WR Amari Cooper means for Josh Allen, Bills]

Does Amari Cooper put Bills on the same level as Chiefs?

Minnesota Vikings acquire RB Cam Akers from Houston Texans

Key stats: 147 rushing yards, 3.7 yards per carry, 1 rushing touchdown in five games.

What else is involved: The Vikings are sending the Texans a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick. Minnesota is also receiving a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick.

Why it matters: Vikings starting running back Aaron Jones suffered a hip injury in Week 5 and his status for the next few games is uncertain. Akers also has familiarity with Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell. He played under him for two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams when O'Connell was the offensive coordinator, and then Akers reunited with O'Connell in Minnesota last season, where he rushed for 138 yards on 3.6 yards per carry and a touchdown in six games after being dealt there from the Rams last season. While Akers had played in five games with 40 rushing attempts for the Texans this year, his role there was set to diminish following the return of Joe Mixon from a Week 2 hip injury.

Oct. 14

Seattle Seahawks acquire DL Roy Robertson-Harris from Jacksonville Jaguars

Key stats: 7 combined tackles, 2 sacks in six games

What else is involved: The Seahawks are sending a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Jaguars.

Why it matters: After starting the season 3-0, the Seahawks have struggled defensively over their last three games. They rank 27th in run defense (144.6 rushing yards per game) following Week 6. Rookie defensive tackle Bryon Murphy has also missed the Seahawks' last three games.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share