2024 NFL mock draft: Could Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr. end up teammates?

The ink is barely dry on the 2023 NFL Draft, but scouts are already shifting their attention to next year's class.

Evaluating the college prospects we know are eligible for the draft is difficult enough in itself. But this process is made exponentially more difficult a year in advance.

That's why instead of projecting the entire 2023-24 NFL season to predict the draft order, for the purposes of this exercise, we're just using the inverse order of the Super Bowl XLVIII odds.

Take this way-too-early mock draft for precisely what it is — a bit of a viewer's guide for summer evaluations and while watching college football this fall.

1. Arizona Cardinals: (from Houston Texans): Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Much to the chagrin of Cardinals fans everywhere, Arizona's roster has frequently been cited as the worst in the NFL. If Arizona does, in fact, finish with the No. 1 overall pick, the club would have a fascinating decision with USC's Caleb Williams expected to be available. Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, was viewed favorably over the 2023 quarterbacks by scouts. With the Cardinals having already signed Kyler Murray to a long-term extension, Arizona might view Williams as the younger, cheaper and perhaps even better player than Murray or choose to peddle the pick to the highest bidder.

Why USC's Caleb Williams gives the Trojans the best QB room in College Football FOX Sports’ RJ Young shares his top five teams with the best quarterback rooms in college football. The list includes USC with Caleb Williams leading the charge, plus Ohio State and Notre Dame.

2. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison, Jr., WR, Ohio State

While we will never know if Williams would have leapt Bryce Young and the rest of the 2023 quarterback prospects had he been eligible, there is zero debate in the scouting community as to Harrison's stock. An even better prospect than his Pro Bowl father was as a first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts back in 1996, Harrison, Jr. was viewed by most as an elite prospect even as a true sophomore last year.

3. Atlanta Falcons: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

The selection of Bijan Robinson with their first-round pick in 2023 proves these Falcons are not changing their feathers. This will continue to be a run-first offense. Desmond Ridder is going to have his opportunity to prove that he should be the Falcons' long-term quarterback, but if Atlanta is picking this early again in 2023, Maye might be viewed as simply too good to pass up.

4. Washington Commanders: Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State

Washington's decision not to pick up the fifth-year option on former 2020 No. 2 overall pick Chase Young makes addressing the pass rush clearly a top priority for the Commanders. Verse, who joined FSU last year after two dominating seasons at Albany, surprised many by opting to return for 2023 after earning First Team All-ACC honors in 2022 with 17 tackles for loss and nine sacks despite missing three games due to injury.

5. Seattle Seahawks: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

The Seahawks feel they have one of the better tight end rooms in the NFL, but with former Denver Bronco Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson each entering the final year of their respective rookie deals (and presumably looking for raises), Seattle may need to get younger and cheaper at the position. Bowers, the Mackey Award winner as a true sophomore, is the best tight end I've seen at the college level. Ever.

6. Chicago Bears: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

The Bears nabbed one of my favorite blockers in the 2023 draft with Darnell Wright, but his physical style of play seems best suited at right tackle. Fashanu, on the other hand, is going to be a top-10 pick next spring as a potential Pro Bowl blindside blocker.

7. Indianapolis Colts: Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama

While Will Anderson, Jr. was hogging the spotlight in Tuscaloosa, Turner was emerging as a top-10 pick on the other side. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Turner is entering his junior year with 18.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks already on his resume.

8. Tennessee Titans: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Regardless of whether their quarterback of the future is Ryan Tannehill, Will Levis or Malik Willis, the Titans will continue to be a blue-collar team built around physicality as long as Mike Vrabel remains head coach. Therefore, gifted big men like Alt make a lot of sense.

9. Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers): Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

It was the Illinois secondary that starred in the 2023 NFL draft — with three members of the defensive backfield getting selected within the first 66 picks — but Newton's ability to wreak havoc inside played a key role. Longtime Bears fans might be reminded of Tommie Harris with the way that Newton has generated 19 tackles for loss over his first three seasons.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers: Harold Perkins, LB, LSU

Few teams prioritize the line of scrimmage like the Pittsburgh Steelers — a fact reinforced by the team's 2023 class. That is why no one should be surprised by Pittsburgh boosting its pass rush with a prospect like Perkins, especially with one of the NFL's best in TJ Watt terrorizing opponents off the other side.

11. New England Patriots: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

The Mac Jones experience in Foxborough has not gone to plan, at least not yet. Should the Patriots finish outside of the playoffs again, it might be time to reshuffle the deck at the position. Under Steve Sarkisian's tutelage at Texas, Ewers has a chance to put up eye-popping statistics in 2023 and emerge as a potential top-10 pick.

Quinn Ewers connects with Keilan Robinson for a 15-yard TD to extend the Texas lead

12. Las Vegas Raiders: JC Latham, OL, Alabama

The decision to sign injury-prone quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo requires that the Raiders protect him. Lathan excelled in his first season as Alabama's starting right tackle a year ago and looks like their next first-round pick up front.

13. New York Jets: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Jets, of course, boast the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year in fellow wideout Garrett Wilson (among other talented pass-catchers) but with Aaron Rodgers now in the fold, providing him dynamic weapons is a must. Egbuka is often overshadowed at Ohio State, but scouts rave about his pro-ready play and mentality.

14. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns): Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Defensive-minded head coach DeMeco Ryans might see McKinstry as the perfect complement to Derek Stingley, Jr. giving the Texans one of the NFL's better cornerback tandems.

15. Denver Broncos: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

Characterized by Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney as "one of the best pure football players I've had in 20 years," Carter offers a stellar combination of instincts, agility and closing speed, earning First Team All-ACC honors last year with 77 tackles, including 10.5 for loss, 5.5 sacks, four turnovers (two interceptions and two forced fumbles) as well as eight passes broken up.

16. Los Angeles Rams: James Williams, S, Miami

Trading away Jalen Ramsey may have alleviated some of the Rams' salary-cap concerns but now the club lacks a difference-maker in the secondary. Williams offers a combination of size, agility and playmaking skills to help fill that role.

17. Miami Dolphins: Zion Nelson, OT, Miami

The Dolphins will have greater insight into Nelson than other NFL clubs. Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal is a former offensive line coach and should have Nelson playing the best football of his career in 2023, living up the lofty expectations that came with him when the former five-star recruit signed — prior to the knee injury that limited him to just two games last year.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Michael Penix, Jr., QB, Washington

It will be fascinating to see what Minnesota does at quarterback moving forward, with incumbent starter Kirk Cousins entering the final year of his deal. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, a former quarterback himself, could be intrigued by the high-octane passing game Penix has provided the Huskies since transferring from Indiana.

Washington's Michael Penix Jr. throws a clutch 62-yard TD vs. Oregon

19. New Orleans Saints: J.T. Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

The Saints love to draft and develop young defensive linemen, and with veteran Jordan Cameron not getting any younger, expect that trend to continue in 2023, even after the Saints invested top picks this spring in DT Bryan Bresee and edge rusher Isaiah Foskey. The 6-4, 275-pound Tuimoloau offers scheme and positional versatility, something head coach Dennis Allen might appreciate.

20. New York Giants: Will Shipley, RB, Clemson

Many Giants fans are hoping the club can come to a long-term agreement with Saquon Barkley, but if they are unable to do, replacing Barkley with another dynamic talent might be the play. Shipley's 2,279 yards from scrimmage and 26 total touchdowns the past two seasons speak to his playmaking ability.

21. Detroit Lions: Bralen Trice, Edge, Washington

The Lions already boast one of the NFL's better young edge rushers in Aidan Hutchinson, of course, but for a club that finished 31st in the league with just 31 sacks over 17 games, more juice is needed. Trice is cut from a similar cloth as former Husky Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, an ascending talent drafted in the first round two years ago by Tampa Bay.

22. Jacksonville Jaguars: Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State

The Jaguars have provided Trevor Lawrence some quality pass-catchers, with former Atlanta Falcons first round pick Calvin Ridley a candidate to emerge as a true No. 1. The Jaguars do not currently boast much size at the position, however, and could see the relatively local product, Wilson — at a Mike Evans-like 6-6, 240 pounds — as an ideal supplement.

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Speaking of Evans, the Bucs may see a need for another pass-catcher. Tight end looks strong again with Spann-Ford capable of pairing with last year's fourth round pick Cade Otton to give the Bucs a formidable pair of seam threats to complement the likely more run-heavy offense coming from Tampa Bay, now that Tom Brady has retired.

24. Green Bay Packers: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

Now that Aaron Rodgers will be taking his snaps elsewhere, it may not take much longer for the Packers to reshuffle the deck elsewhere, including finding a long-term replacement for current left tackle David Bahktiari. Suamataia is a former five-stat recruit who began his college career at Oregon, turning down the likes of Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State to sign with the Ducks prior to his transfer to his home-state BYU.

25. Baltimore Ravens: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

With Lamar Jackson securely in the fold, the Ravens may be shifting their attention from quarterback to cornerback, at least when it comes to scouting for 2024. The Ravens have long boasted one of the league's better secondaries and that should continue with a pro-ready cornerback like DeJean.

26. Los Angeles Chargers: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

While the Chargers have committed to their young quarterback Justin Herbert by already accepting their fifth-year option on the former first round pick, the future is more uncertain for fellow star Austin Ekeler, who is hoping for a similar payday. Ekeler deserves a raise but if the Chargers opt to allow another club to pay it, they may pivot to the draft, where Henderson offers a similar frame and skillset at a fraction of the cost.

Treveyon Henderson racks up 277 rushing yards, three TDs as No. 9 Ohio State beats Tulsa, 41-20

27. Dallas Cowboys: Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

The Cowboys have already cut ties with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard is playing on the franchise tag. If a talented back is available when Dallas selects in the first round next spring, Jerry Jones may be looking for a potential bellcow, which Corum has proven himself to be for the Wolverines.

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

As with the Cowboys, projecting what the Bengals may do here is difficult as Cincinnati boasts one of the strongest rosters in the league. Depth at wide receiver could be challenging, however, with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd each entering the final year of their respective contracts. Even Bengals fans still sore about former UW speedster John Ross will appreciate the pro-ready game Odunze offers.

29. Philadelphia Eagles: Rara Thomas, WR, Georgia

Based on how Howie Roseman and the Eagles have drafted the past two years, is it as easy as simply projecting the best player from the University of Georgia here? Thomas began his college career at Mississippi State, grabbing 12 touchdowns over his first two seasons.

30. Buffalo Bills: Omar Speights, ILB, LSU

I'm a big fan of Dorian Williams, the off-ball linebacker Buffalo nabbed in the third round this year, but after losing Tremaine Edmunds in free agency, adding even more talent at the position might be wise. Speights starred at Oregon State, but he will become a more nationally celebrated player this fall at LSU.

31. San Francisco 49ers: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

The 49ers boast one of the league's elite rosters but questions at quarterback threaten to derail their Super Bowl hopes. If Kyle Shanahan is confident that either Trey Lance or Brock Purdy are the long-term answer, San Francisco can look elsewhere. But scouts are intrigued by the raw traits Nix has flashed throughout his time at Oregon and previously at Auburn.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia

The Chiefs currently boast a solid rotation at defensive tackle with veteran Chris Jones obviously the star attraction. Kansas City doesn't have a single defensive tackle signed past this upcoming season, however, and may be looking to the 2024 draft for reinforcements. Stackhouse started all 15 games for the Bulldogs last year and could be on the verge of a breakout.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on Twitter @RobRang.

