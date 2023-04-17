National Basketball Association Westbrook unlikely to be suspended after altercation with Suns fan Published Apr. 17, 2023 7:29 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA is investigating an altercation between Russell Westbrook and a Suns fan that took place at halftime of the Clippers' Game 1 win over Phoenix on Sunday, but the chances of Westbrook being suspended for the incident are "extremely slim," according to Turner Sports.

A video posted to social media showed Westbrook confronting the fan in an exclusive lounge for Suns season ticket holders. Players often use the lounge as a shortcut between locker rooms and the court. In the video, Westbrook is seen telling the fan "Watch your mouth" as the fan told him to "take it like a man."

Despite shooting just 3-for-19 from the field, Westbrook had a major impact in the Clippers' upset road win over former teammate Kevin Durant and the Suns, pulling down 10 rebounds and getting praise for his defensive stand against Suns star guard Devin Booker in the game's closing seconds, as the Clippers clung to a three-point lead.

An NBA sideline photographer and influencer who goes by "Savage," seen in the video witnessing the event, tweeted afterward that Westbrook was justified in approaching the fan after what was said to him, and implied the fan was drunk.

Durant's business associate and podcast co-host Eddie Gonzalez claimed on Twitter that he also saw what went down between Westbrook and the fan, and said the fan started it by calling the veteran point guard "Westbrick," a nickname which the nine-time NBA All-Star has repeatedly expressed his hatred of.

"Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe said Monday he believes the Suns deserve blame for creating the environment an incident like this one to happen and called on the team to take steps to keep players and fans further apart from each other, saying the close proximity of visiting players to fans because of the route through the fan lounge is a recipe for disaster.

"Phoenix, do not let players cut through this area because you're asking for trouble," Sharpe said. "I don't know what made you think this was a great idea. Once fans were allowed to be back in the arena, why would you let players cut through [the VIP lounge] to get to the locker room?"

As Gonzalez pointed out, Westbrook eventually got the last laugh, as the Clippers stole home-court advantage from the Suns behind Kawhi Leonard's 38 points and Westbrook's game-sealing defensive heroics.

Game 2 of the first-round series is on Tuesday.

