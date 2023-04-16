National Basketball Association
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo out of Game 1 with lower-back injury
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo out of Game 1 with lower-back injury

Published Apr. 16, 2023 7:20 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo exited Game 1 of the Bucks' first-round matchup against the Miami Heat after falling awkwardly and injuring his lower back. 

Antetokounmpo left the game with the injury at the 1:46 mark of the first quarter, but re-entered the game early in the second quarter. However, he exited again shortly after and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. 

In 11 minutes, Antetokounmpo scored six points and grabbed three rebounds. 

This is a developing story. 

