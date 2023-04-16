Ja Morant: Status for Game 2 'in jeopardy' after hand injury
After suffering a right hand injury in the fourth quarter of Memphis' Game 1 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, Grizzlies star Ja Morant said his status for Game 2 is "in jeopardy."
Morant suffered the injury with less than six minutes to go in the game, after driving to the basket and attempting to elevate and finish over the Lakers' Anthony Davis. Morant — who was called for a charge on the play — crashed to the ground and was immediately seen writhing in pain.
He ran off the floor to the locker room, before returning to the bench with his hand heavily wrapped. However, he did not return to the game.
After the game, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said X-rays on Morant's hand were negative but that "he's in some pain."
Morant finished the day with 18 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and six turnovers.
This is a developing story.
- NBA playoffs dispatches: Kings make statement with win vs. Warriors2023 NBA playoff bracket, picture set: First round matchupsKings draw massive home crowd for first playoff game in 17 years
- Jacque Vaughn is 'enjoying the now' with the NetsNBA play-in dispatches: Heat beat Bulls with old-school basketball, Wolves bully Thunder2023 NBA championship odds: Updated title odds as NBA playoffs begin
- 2023 NBA playoff predictions: First round picksKevin Durant, LeBron James among stars 'under duress' entering NBA playoffsRussell Westbrook vs. Chris Paul: Who has had the better NBA career?
- NBA playoffs dispatches: Kings make statement with win vs. Warriors2023 NBA playoff bracket, picture set: First round matchupsKings draw massive home crowd for first playoff game in 17 years
- Jacque Vaughn is 'enjoying the now' with the NetsNBA play-in dispatches: Heat beat Bulls with old-school basketball, Wolves bully Thunder2023 NBA championship odds: Updated title odds as NBA playoffs begin
- 2023 NBA playoff predictions: First round picksKevin Durant, LeBron James among stars 'under duress' entering NBA playoffsRussell Westbrook vs. Chris Paul: Who has had the better NBA career?