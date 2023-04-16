National Basketball Association
Ja Morant: Status for Game 2 'in jeopardy' after hand injury
Updated Apr. 16, 2023 7:23 p.m. ET

After suffering a right hand injury in the fourth quarter of Memphis' Game 1 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, Grizzlies star Ja Morant said his status for Game 2 is "in jeopardy."

Morant suffered the injury with less than six minutes to go in the game, after driving to the basket and attempting to elevate and finish over the Lakers' Anthony Davis. Morant — who was called for a charge on the play — crashed to the ground and was immediately seen writhing in pain. 

He ran off the floor to the locker room, before returning to the bench with his hand heavily wrapped. However, he did not return to the game.

After the game, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said X-rays on Morant's hand were negative but that "he's in some pain."

Morant finished the day with 18 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and six turnovers. 

This is a developing story.

