National Basketball Association Miami's Tyler Herro suffers broken hand in Game 1 Published Apr. 16, 2023 7:31 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro broke his right hand late in the second quarter of Miami's Game 1 matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

In an attempt to dive for a loose ball, Herro seemed to land on his hand awkwardly. After attempting to check himself out of the game with just over a minute left before halftime, he played the remainder of the half before heading to the locker room with the team. He was diagnosed with a broken hand by team staff during the half.

In 19 minutes, Herro recorded 12 points, two rebounds and two assists on 5-of-9 shooting while the Heat went into the half with a 68-55 lead.

This is a developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT

share