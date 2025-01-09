National Basketball Association
NBA postpones Hornets-Lakers game in wake of Los Angeles wildfires
NBA postpones Hornets-Lakers game in wake of Los Angeles wildfires

Updated Jan. 9, 2025 3:02 p.m. ET

The NBA announced that Thursday night's matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles has been postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in the area.

In a statement, the Lakers said that they're "heartbroken" by the recent events.

A makeup date for the game hasn't yet been determined.

Lakers coach JJ Redick and his family had to evacuate their home as a result of the wildfires, he told reporters on Tuesday night.

"Our family, my wife's family, my wife's twin sister, they've evacuated," Redick said. "I know a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family. From the sound of things, with the winds coming (Tuesday night), I know a lot of people are scared. So I just want to acknowledge that. Thoughts and prayers for sure, and hope everybody stays safe."

The Lakers' next home game is scheduled for Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs.

This is a developing story.

National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Lakers
Charlotte Hornets
