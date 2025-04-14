National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association
Suns reportedly fire HC Mike Budenholzer after disappointing first season
Published Apr. 14, 2025 12:17 p.m. ET
The Phoenix Suns are on the market for a head coach again. Head coach Mike Budenholzer has been fired by the Suns after just one season with the team, ESPN reported Monday. Phoenix went 36-46, finishing 11th in the Western Conference.
Budenholzer was the third coach the Suns employed over a three-year stretch, hiring him to replace Frank Vogel last offseason after they were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. While Phoenix returned Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal for the 2024-25 season, the Suns had a steep drop-off in play this year after finishing with 48 wins last season.
This is a developing story.
ADVERTISEMENT
share
recommended
-
2025 NBA playoff odds tracker: Who will emerge from Play-In, first round?
2025 NBA Draft Lottery: Odds for every team before draw
2025 NBA Play-In Tournament: Bracket, schedule, standings, rules
-
2025 NBA Mock Draft: Where will Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey land?
2024-25 NBA award odds: Draymond Green takes over as DPOY favorite
2025 NBA Draft early entry tracker: Houston guard Milos Uzan declares
-
Luka Doncic believes Lakers can win it all: 'We have the team to do it'
Nikola Jokic becomes third-ever NBA player to average triple-double for season
recommended
-
2025 NBA playoff odds tracker: Who will emerge from Play-In, first round?
2025 NBA Draft Lottery: Odds for every team before draw
2025 NBA Play-In Tournament: Bracket, schedule, standings, rules
-
2025 NBA Mock Draft: Where will Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey land?
2024-25 NBA award odds: Draymond Green takes over as DPOY favorite
2025 NBA Draft early entry tracker: Houston guard Milos Uzan declares
-
Luka Doncic believes Lakers can win it all: 'We have the team to do it'
Nikola Jokic becomes third-ever NBA player to average triple-double for season