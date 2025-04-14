National Basketball Association
Suns reportedly fire HC Mike Budenholzer after disappointing first season
National Basketball Association

Suns reportedly fire HC Mike Budenholzer after disappointing first season

Published Apr. 14, 2025 12:17 p.m. ET

The Phoenix Suns are on the market for a head coach again. Head coach Mike Budenholzer has been fired by the Suns after just one season with the team, ESPN reported Monday. Phoenix went 36-46, finishing 11th in the Western Conference.

Budenholzer was the third coach the Suns employed over a three-year stretch, hiring him to replace Frank Vogel last offseason after they were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. While Phoenix returned Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal for the 2024-25 season, the Suns had a steep drop-off in play this year after finishing with 48 wins last season. 

This is a developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NBA playoff bracket, picture: Final updated standings

2025 NBA playoff bracket, picture: Final updated standings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes