National Basketball Association Suns reportedly fire HC Mike Budenholzer after disappointing first season Published Apr. 14, 2025 12:17 p.m. ET

The Phoenix Suns are on the market for a head coach again. Head coach Mike Budenholzer has been fired by the Suns after just one season with the team, ESPN reported Monday. Phoenix went 36-46, finishing 11th in the Western Conference.

Budenholzer was the third coach the Suns employed over a three-year stretch, hiring him to replace Frank Vogel last offseason after they were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. While Phoenix returned Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal for the 2024-25 season, the Suns had a steep drop-off in play this year after finishing with 48 wins last season.

This is a developing story.

