Suns will explore trades for Kevin Durant in offseason, per report

Updated Apr. 14, 2025 12:38 p.m. ET

The Phoenix Suns are expected to work with 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant and his camp to find him a new team this offseason, according to a report from ESPN on Monday.

After finishing the 2024-25 campaign with a record of 36-46 and missing out on the postseason as the No. 11 seed, the Suns will "engage in trade conversations" involving Durant in the summer, and "multiple teams" are expected to have interest, per the report.

Durant, 36,  is entering the fourth year of a four-year, $194.2 million contract extension he signed with the Brooklyn Nets in 2022. The Suns acquired Durant from the Nets at the 2023 trade deadline for a package that included Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four unprotected future first-round picks.

Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game in 62 starts for the Suns last season.

The Suns will also "have discussions on the future" with Bradley Beal in the summer, per the report. Phoenix on Monday fired its head coach, Mike Budenholzer, after one season.

