National Basketball Association 2025 NBA Draft Lottery: Odds for every team before draw Updated Apr. 13, 2025 9:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NBA Draft is set for June 25th, but we'll find out which franchise will have the fortune of picking first on May 12th during the NBA Draft Lottery.

The lottery is an annual event in which the 14 teams who missed the NBA playoffs receive a number of bingo balls based on their finish in the NBA season. The teams with the three worst records each receive an equal 14% chance to win the lottery and earn the top pick.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery.

When is the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery?

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday, May 12, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.

2025 NBA Draft Lottery odds for No. 1 pick

1. Utah Jazz (14%)

2. Washington Wizards (14%)

3. Charlotte Hornets (14%)

4. New Orleans Pelicans (12.5%)

5. Philadelphia 76ers (10.5%)

6. Brooklyn Nets (9%)

7. Toronto Raptors (7.5%)

8. San Antonio Spurs (6%)

9. Phoenix Suns (swap to Houston) (3.8%)

10. Portland Trail Blazers (3.7%)

11. Miami Heat (2.0%)

12. Chicago Bulls (1.3%)

13. Dallas Mavericks (1.2%)

14. Sacramento Kings (swap to Atlanta) (0.5%)

2025 NBA Draft Order (Non-Lottery Teams)

15. Atlanta Hawks (swap to San Antonio)

16. Orlando Magic

17. Detroit Pistons (swap to Minnesota)

18. Golden State Warriors (swap to Miami)

19. Memphis Grizzlies (swap to Washington)

20. Milwaukee Bucks (swap to Brooklyn)

21. Minnesota Timberwolves (swap to Utah)

22. Los Angeles Lakers (swap to Atlanta)

23. Indiana Pacers

24. Denver Nuggets (swap to Orlando)

25. Los Angeles Clippers (swap to Oklahoma City)

26. New York Knicks (swap to Brooklyn)

27. Houston Rockets (swap to Brooklyn)

28. Boston Celtics

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (swap to Phoenix)

30. Oklahoma City Thunder (swap to Clippers)

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

share