2025 NBA Draft Lottery: Odds for every team before draw
The 2025 NBA Draft is set for June 25th, but we'll find out which franchise will have the fortune of picking first on May 12th during the NBA Draft Lottery.
The lottery is an annual event in which the 14 teams who missed the NBA playoffs receive a number of bingo balls based on their finish in the NBA season. The teams with the three worst records each receive an equal 14% chance to win the lottery and earn the top pick.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery.
When is the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery?
Monday, May 12, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.
2025 NBA Draft Lottery odds for No. 1 pick
1. Utah Jazz (14%)
2. Washington Wizards (14%)
3. Charlotte Hornets (14%)
4. New Orleans Pelicans (12.5%)
5. Philadelphia 76ers (10.5%)
6. Brooklyn Nets (9%)
7. Toronto Raptors (7.5%)
8. San Antonio Spurs (6%)
9. Phoenix Suns (swap to Houston) (3.8%)
10. Portland Trail Blazers (3.7%)
11. Miami Heat (2.0%)
12. Chicago Bulls (1.3%)
13. Dallas Mavericks (1.2%)
14. Sacramento Kings (swap to Atlanta) (0.5%)
2025 NBA Draft Order (Non-Lottery Teams)
15. Atlanta Hawks (swap to San Antonio)
16. Orlando Magic
17. Detroit Pistons (swap to Minnesota)
18. Golden State Warriors (swap to Miami)
19. Memphis Grizzlies (swap to Washington)
20. Milwaukee Bucks (swap to Brooklyn)
21. Minnesota Timberwolves (swap to Utah)
22. Los Angeles Lakers (swap to Atlanta)
23. Indiana Pacers
24. Denver Nuggets (swap to Orlando)
25. Los Angeles Clippers (swap to Oklahoma City)
26. New York Knicks (swap to Brooklyn)
27. Houston Rockets (swap to Brooklyn)
28. Boston Celtics
29. Cleveland Cavaliers (swap to Phoenix)
30. Oklahoma City Thunder (swap to Clippers)
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Luka Doncic believes Lakers can win it all: 'We have the team to do it'
2025 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket, Standings: Clippers beat Warriors in OT, avoid play-in
Nikola Jokic becomes third-ever NBA player to average triple-double for season
-
2025 NBA Play-In Tournament: Bracket, schedule, standings, rules
Ja Morant trades gun for grenade, will keep celebration until it’s ‘a problem’
2024-25 NBA award odds: Draymond Green takes over as DPOY favorite
-
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
2025 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free
-
Luka Doncic believes Lakers can win it all: 'We have the team to do it'
2025 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket, Standings: Clippers beat Warriors in OT, avoid play-in
Nikola Jokic becomes third-ever NBA player to average triple-double for season
-
2025 NBA Play-In Tournament: Bracket, schedule, standings, rules
Ja Morant trades gun for grenade, will keep celebration until it’s ‘a problem’
2024-25 NBA award odds: Draymond Green takes over as DPOY favorite
-
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
2025 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free