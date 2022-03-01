National Basketball Association NBA odds: LeBron James could leave Lakers for Knicks, Heat or Bronny 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Megastar LeBron James promised he'd bring NBA titles to Miami, Cleveland and Los Angeles, and he delivered on all. But when it comes to the King's next team, can bettors cash in on his future landing spot?

Before the NBA season tipped off, the Lakers had the second-best odds to win the championship at +400. After a lackluster start to the season and a recent losing skid, L.A.'s title odds have lengthened all the way out to +3300.

Coach Frank Vogel is struggling to find winning rotations, the team's stars are fighting to establish an identity and LeBron has looked dejected recently. Combine that with the fact that King James has been vocal about wanting to play in the NBA on the same team as his son Bronny, and rumors of James leaving L.A. have started to circulate.

And according to FOX Bet content integration specialist Dylan Brossman, these developments indicate that an off-season trade involving LeBron is "no longer a laughable idea."

We discussed the topic further with Brossman, so let's take a look at FOX Bet's hypothetical odds on where King James could play after he leaves La La Land.

ODDS FOR WHERE LeBRON PLAYS IN 2023-2024

Cleveland: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Phoenix: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Los Angeles Lakers: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Miami: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

New York: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Oklahoma City: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Charlotte: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Philadelphia: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

San Antonio: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

For context, the 2022 season marks LeBron’s last year of a two-year contract with the Lakers. Then in 2023, LBJ becomes a free agent, giving him the ability to sign with any team.

A few factors affect why and how oddsmakers are adjusting the lines for King James' next squad.

"As you can see, the Cavaliers are our slight favorite," Brossman noted. "They still have a talented young core that would allow LeBron the chance to rest during the regular season while not sweating missing the playoffs.

"And he would surely love to end his career in Ohio and get Bronny kick-started in the same place his career began more than 20 years ago."

When it comes to Eastern Conference teams other than Cleveland, the bookmaker thinks the 18-time All-Star's old Miami stomping grounds or even Philly could be fit for the King.

"The Knicks are flailing now, so New York might not be as enticing of a destination as it was earlier in the season. But the Heat and the 76ers have respected head coaches, superstar talent and well-rounded rosters that would allow James to carry a much lighter load while still competing for an NBA championship."

When it comes to championships, trading for Anthony Davis and adding Russell Westbrook were moves designed to help the four-time champion win his fifth ring. Instead, LBJ is looking at a season that might end without a playoff appearance.

The Lakers have lost nine of their last 12 matchups, including back-to-back losses after the All-Star break to the Clippers and to the Pelicans. With a 27-33 straight-up record and a 26-34 against the spread this season, the Purple and Gold's current ninth seeding in the West means that the squad is currently positioned to compete in the play-in tournament.

"With the current state of the team, there’s a real chance LeBron does not play out his current contract with L.A. Even if he wants to stay in Los Angeles, the Lakers' current roster and salary cap restrictions will make winning another championship very difficult."

Speaking of salary cap restrictions — what does Brossman make of the four-time Finals MVP saying that he is no longer in it for the money?

"If he is sincere about it not being about the money at this point, LeBron could theoretically accept a small contract and play for practically any team in the league.

"And LeBron chirping back at booing Lakers fans tell me a lot about the chances that the King will leave Los Angeles."

Will we see LeBron sporting another team's jersey before the end of his career? And will James' wish of playing on the same team as his son Bronny before he hangs up his sneakers come true? Stay tuned!

