2025 NBA odds: Will LeBron James continue 10-point streak through this season?

Published Jan. 29, 2025 12:51 p.m. ET

LeBron James has scored the most points in NBA regular-season history and scored the most points in NBA postseason history. 

But are those his most impressive scoring records?

There's one more scoring record that he owns, and it's ongoing: He has scored 10 or more points in 1,264 games and counting. 

Let's check out the odds that James continues that streak through this season at FanDuel Sportsbook, as of Jan. 29.

LeBron James to Score 10+ Points in All Games This Season

Yes: -700 (bet $10 to win $11.43 total)
No: +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)

Let's put this streak into context. 

Second on the list is Michael Jordan. He scored 10-plus points in 866 consecutive games, from March 1986 to December 2001. Third is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who did it in 787 straight games, from December 1977 to December 1987. 

James has scored 10 or more in every game he has played from January 2007 to January 2025. 

The last time James had under 10 points was on Jan. 5, 2007, when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. In a 95-86 win for the Cavs over Milwaukee, he shot 3-for-13 in 42 minutes, finishing with eight points.

Two of his teammates at the time, Drew Gooden and Larry Hughes, combined for 53 points.

Since that game, James has scored exactly 10 points seven times, from 2007 to 2025. 

This season, James has had games of 10, 11 and 12 — all losses for the Lakers — and he's finished under 20 points 13 times. 

On the season, as of Jan. 29, James is averaging 23.8 points on 51.3% shooting. He has never averaged fewer than 20 points in a season in his career, and this is his 14th season shooting 50% or better from the field.

