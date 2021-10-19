National Basketball Association NBA odds: Every team's 2021-22 championship title futures 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Pumpkin-spiced lattes wafting through the cool air, sidewalks covered in rust-colored leaves and street lights turning on before 6:30 p.m. all remind us that the season has officially changed. But nothing screams October louder than basketballs hitting the hardwood after the NBA tips off.

Welcome back, basketball.

Now that the Milwaukee Bucks’ championship run is in the past, it’s time to look at NBA championship odds for the upcoming 2021-22 season (with all NBA title future odds courtesy of FOX Bet).

Every team's 2021-22 NBA title odds, according to FOX Bet*

Brooklyn Nets: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Los Angeles Lakers: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Milwaukee Bucks: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Golden State Warriors: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Phoenix Suns: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Utah Jazz: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Philadelphia 76ers: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Los Angeles Clippers: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Denver Nuggets: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Miami Heat: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Dallas Mavericks: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Atlanta Hawks: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Boston Celtics: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Portland Trail Blazers: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

New York Knicks: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Chicago Bulls: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Memphis Grizzlies: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

New Orleans Pelicans: +8500 (bet $10 to win $860 total)

Indiana Pacers: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Toronto Raptors: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Charlotte Hornets: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Washington Wizards: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Sacramento Kings: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Minnesota Timberwolves: +22500 (bet $10 to win $2,260 total)

San Antonio Spurs: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Cleveland Cavaliers: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Orlando Magic: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Oklahoma City Thunder: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Houston Rockets: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Detroit Pistons: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Let's take a quick glance at the usual suspects – the favorites to win the NBA title. The Brooklyn Nets and their healthy Big 3 (presently, their Big 2) sit at +230 to win it all next summer, and that's in spite of the uncertainty surrounding Kyrie Irving's future with the team.

With Brooklyn sitting at +230, a $10 bet on the Nets right now to win this year's NBA title would win you $33 total at FOX Bet.

The – ahem – mature Los Angeles Lakers, led by soon-to-be 37-year-old LeBron James and Anthony Davis, sit at +400 to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The Purple and Gold threw it back to yesteryear by bringing back Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard, and, for scoring, they brought in Mr. Triple Double himself, Russell Westbrook. But as one of the Association's oldest teams, how will those old legs hold up deep into the season?

Then there is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks sitting at +800 to repeat. Sure, they're the defending champs, but was luck the biggest factor in their recent title run? If Kyrie Irving didn't get hurt, James Harden wasn't hobbled, or Kevin Durant's foot wasn't so big, would Milwaukee have still won?

Outside the obvious frontrunners, what other squads have a realistic shot at this season's title?

The wild Western Conference's Golden State Warriors have the next best odds at +1000. The past two seasons, the four-time NBA champions have been without All-Star Klay Thompson due to a torn left ACL and then a torn right Achilles. Thompson's presence in the lineup again - who was shooting 46.7% from the field and 40.2% from three before the injuries - alongside Steph "The Chef" Curry is a recipe for the Warriors' return to offensive dominance.

Rounding out the top five in odds are the Los Angeles Clippers, who are sitting at +1600, with just 5% implied odds to win the title. Until Kawhi Leonard is fully healthy again, superstar Paul George, who averaged 26.9 points and 9.6 rebounds in playoffs earlier last season, is now tasked with shouldering the load of leading LA's other NBA team to hang its very first banner.

The next favored Eastern Conference team after the Nets and Bucks are the Miami Heat at +2500. While veterans Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry give the Heat a competitive edge, their low odds can likely be attributed to their lack of depth, which will certainly be an issue when they face stacked rosters like Brooklyn and Milwaukee.

Remember, it was just summer 2020 when Miami brought the heat in the NBA bubble and secured a spot in the Finals as a fifth seed. It's not farfetched to wager that Erik Spoelstra could coach this team back to contention this season.

So, who are you throwing some money on to win it all? With the NBA season right around the corner, it's time to get your futures bets in!

