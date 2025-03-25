National Basketball Association
What To Bet Today: Lakers look to end losing streak
Published Mar. 26, 2025 1:17 a.m. ET

Sports are an everyday thing — meaning there is always an opportunity to throw down a few bucks. 

Currently, we're in the midst of the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments, with the NBA and NHL playoffs approaching, and the new MLB season set to begin. 

Like we said, a lot of wagering options. 

With that, on weekdays, FOX Sports will discuss a few big games and matches on tap, and the individual performances to potentially keep an eye on. 

Here's what to bet for March 26, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook. 

NBA: Lakers @ Pacers
7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
LAL -1.5, ML: LAL -125, O/U: 235

What to know: The Lakers are … struggling. They've lost three in a row and are 3-7 in their last 10. And LeBron and Luka have played in each of the last two games. L.A. is in the middle of the pack in the West standings, with 11 games to go. 

NBA: Bucks @ Nuggets
9 p.m. ET
DEN -4.5, ML: DEN -198, O/U: 225.5

What to know: The Nuggets have been without reigning MVP Nikola Jokić for five straight games. He's probable for Wednesday against the Bucks. The Nuggets are 2-3 in the last five without Jokić, but their two wins came on the road, at Golden State and at Houston.

NBA: Defensive Player of the Year
Draymond Green -130, Evan Mobley +110

What to know: After Wemby's season-ending injury, the DPOY award became up for grabs. Jaren Jackson Jr. was favored, then it was Evan Mobley, and now it's neither. It appears to be a two-horse race between Draymond Green and Mobley. Green is favored at -130 and Mobley is at +110. Green won the award in 2017 and has been an All-Defensive First Team selection four times. Mobley has made the squad once. 

NCAAM: Will there be 2+ buzzer-beaters in the men's NCAA Tournament?
Yes: +450

What to know: Well, we have one buzzer-beater so far, Derik Queen's game-winner for Maryland against Colorado State in the Round of 32. There hasn't been more than one buzzer-beater in the NCAA Tournament since 2016, when there were three.

The odds: Only two of the Sweet 16 games are favored to be within four points. Michigan State is favored over Ole Miss by 3.5 and Tennessee is favored over Kentucky by 3.5 as well.

