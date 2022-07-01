National Basketball Association NBA Free Agency: Zion nearing rookie max extension 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

NBA free agency is off to quite a start.

Here is all the major news, as teams begin their summer wheeling and dealing.

Zion Williamson nearing extension

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is reportedly closing in on a five-year rookie max extension worth up to $231 million.

Williamson did not play last season due to a foot injury, but in 2020-21 he averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Ricky Rubio is returning to Cleveland

Ricky Rubio has agreed to a three-year, $18.4 million deal to return to the Cavaliers.

Knicks nab Mitchell Robinson

New York has agreed to a four-year, $60 million deal with center Mitchell Robinson.

Robinson, 24, averaged 8.5 points and 8.6 rebounds last season.

Bruce Brown to Nuggets

Guard Bruce Brown, a strong perimeter defender who averaged more than a steal per game last season, has agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with the Denver Nuggets.

Jokić gets the richest deal ever

There is a new highest-paid player in NBA history: Nikola Jokić.

Jokic averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game last season for the Denver Nuggets while winning a second straight MVP.

Morant gets rookie max extension from Memphis

All-NBA guard Ja Morant has agreed to a new five-year deal with the Grizzlies that could become worth $231 million.

The 2021-22 Most Improved Player averaged 27.4 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds in his third season.

Towns re-ups with Minnesota

Karl-Anthony Towns has agreed to a super max extension with the Timberwolves.

The three-time All-Star center averaged 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds in his seventh season, leading the Wolves to their first playoff berth in four years.

Payton on the move

Gary Payton II, who was re-signed by the Warriors last year after clearing waivers and went on to help the team with the title, is set to sign a three-year deal with the Trail Blazers. The 29-year-old guard averaged 7.1 points in 17.6 minutes in his sixth season.

Brunson agrees to deal with Knicks

New York going all-in on free agent point guard Jalen Brunson worked out.

Brunson, 25, has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal with a player option for the final season. The emerging guard just averaged career highs in points (16.3), assists (4.8) and rebounds (3.9) in his fourth season with the Mavericks.

Durant requests trade

Bombshells don't get much bigger than this.

Two-time Finals MVP and 12-time All-Star Kevin Durant officially requested a trade out of Brooklyn on Thursday, and reports are that the Nets plan to work with Durant in finding him a new home.

Devin Booker cashing in with Phoenix

Booker is planning to extend his stay in the desert, as he's set to sign a four-year, $224 million deal.

Last season, the All-Star guard led the Suns in scoring with 26.8 points per game and added 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Spurs ship Murray to Atlanta

Dejounte Murray, fresh off his first All-Star appearance, will now join Trae Young to develop a dynamic young backcourt in Atlanta.

Murray averaged 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals for San Antonio last season.

Harden declines option in Philly

James Harden was traded from Brooklyn to Philadelphia last season, playing 21 games with the Sixers and averaging 21.0 points, 10.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds.

Those numbers dropped off dramatically come playoff time, as he put up 18.6 points, 8.6 assists and 5.7 rebounds over two rounds. He's reportedly meeting with 76ers brass over the weekend to iron out a new deal.

Beal signs new max deal in Washington

Bradley Beal has spent his entire 10-year career in Washington and the streak will continue, after Beal signed a new max extension with the Wizards.

Beal is a three-time All-Star and averaged 30.5 points and 31.3 points in 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively.

Dort to stay in Oklahoma City

After declining his player option, Lu Dort signed a five-year, $87.5 million deal to stay in Oklahoma City.

Dort boasts career-high numbers last season with OKC, averaging 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.

Portis stays in Milwaukee

Portis, who spent his last two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, one of which is a championship season, re-signs with the Bucks on a four-year, $49 million deal.

Portis averaged 14.6 points and 9.1 rebounds last season.

PJ Tucker on move to 76ers

Tucker, 37, committed to at least three more years in the league, signing a three-year, $33.2 million deal to join the Sixers.

For the Heat, Tucker averaged 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game last season.

Anfernee Simons gets extended in Portland

After four promising seasons with the Trail Blazers, Simons has agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract extension with Portland.

Simons, in his fourth season, averaged 17.3 points per game and shot 40.5% from distance.

Malik Monk lands in Sacramento

After playing a season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Malik Monk has agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with the Sacramento Kings.

Monk averaged 13.8 points on 39.1% shooting from 3 for the Lakers last season.

Victor Oladipo is staying in Miami

Victor Oladipo has agreed to remain in Miami on a one-year, $11 million deal.

Oladipo averaged 12.4 points and 3.5 assists on 41.7% from three last season for Miami.

Marvin Bagley will remain in Detroit

Bagley will continue his career in Detroit after signing a three-year, $37 million deal.

In 48 games last season, Bagley averaged 11.3 points and 7 rebounds per game.

Joe Ingles is leaving Portland

Ingles, who finished this past season with the Trail Blazers following an eight-year run with the Jazz, has agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Bucks. The guard-forward averaged 7.2 points, and 3.5 assists per game in 2021-22.

Lonnie Walker IV to the West Coast!

Lonnie Walker has agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million deal to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

Walker averaged 12.1 points last season for the San Antonio Spurs.

Kyle Anderson to Minnesota

Kyle Anderson will take his talents to the Timberwolves after signing a two-year, $18 million deal.

Anderson averaged 7.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game last season for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Gary Harris' extended stay in Orlando

Harris will continue his time with Orlando after signing a two-year, $26 million contract extension.

Last season, Harris averaged 11.1 points per game.

Bamba got paid

Mo Bamba will continue playing in Orlando after signing a two-year, $21 million deal in the opening hours of free agency. He averaged 10.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while shooting 38.1% from three last season.

Drummond to the Windy City!

Andre Drummond, who's jumped around the NBA a lot the past two seasons, has agreed to a two-year, $6.6 million deal with the Bulls.

In 2021-22, Drummond averaged 7.9 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Sixers and Nets.

Stay tuned for more updates!

