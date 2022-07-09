National Basketball Association Colin Cowherd plays the 'Kevin Durant Trade Game' 42 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last week — and ever since, the trade scenarios have been chaotic.

As you'd guess, the asking price for the 12-time All-Star is steep, especially considering what the Utah Jazz got for Rudy Gobert from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Friday's "The Herd," Colin Cowherd laid out a group of players that he wouldn't trade for Durant (NO SHOT) and a few others that he'd have to think deeply about before making a deal (SLEEP ON IT).

Who would Colin Cowherd trade for Kevin Durant? The Brooklyn Nets are looking to trade Kevin Durant (via request). However, according to Brian Windhorst, the Nets have not received the 'bidding war' they expected. Colin Cowherd evaluates what this says about KD.

Check out Cowherd's list below:

NO SHOT

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Colin's thoughts: "This kid hasn't gotten into his prime. When he does in two years, he'll have 10 years minimum of prime. He doesn't cost me anything right now and just averaged 25 points in a playoff series."

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Colin's thoughts: "He's a more exciting player, so he's more marketable [than Durant]. He's totally committed to Memphis. The city is in love with him. He just averaged 27 points per game, and he's an ascending shooter."

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Colin's thoughts: "No way. He's a better defensive player, he can be a more dominating offensive player, and he is completely committed. Milwaukee would be outraged if you moved Giannis for Kevin Durant. People would be furious if you made that move."

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Colin's thoughts: "Luka is going to average 28 points per game or more for 12 straight years. He's got a big, thick body, so injuries are probably not going to be a big issue, and he is the next great scorer in this league."

SLEEP ON IT

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Colin's thoughts: "Tatum played KD in a playoff series this year, and I thought he outplayed him. Jayson doesn't have an ego. Jayson is all in. Jayson is committed. Jayson isn't impulsive. Jayson is a better defensive player when he wants to be. I'd sleep on it, but I wouldn't make the move."

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Colin's thoughts: "With Zion, I'd make the move. I like Zion, but his injuries freak me out, and now he's super expensive. However, when Zion is healthy, his numbers are Wilt."

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Colin's thoughts: "He doesn't play any defense. I'm not sure what kind of leader he is, but I think people would be ticked off in Atlanta if you moved him for Durant, I really do. If you look at where the league is going, it's a shooter's league. This kid is magic."

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Colin's thoughts: "I think Devin is a really good player, but I don't think that he's the alpha leader. I don't think he's a great defensive player. He's a good shot-maker, but he's not Durant. If I had to make the move, I'd make that move."

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Colin's thoughts: "I'd probably make the move. He doesn't play much defense anymore, and he had the Gobert situation, which wasn't ideal."

