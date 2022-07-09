Colin Cowherd plays the 'Kevin Durant Trade Game'
Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last week — and ever since, the trade scenarios have been chaotic.
As you'd guess, the asking price for the 12-time All-Star is steep, especially considering what the Utah Jazz got for Rudy Gobert from the Minnesota Timberwolves.
On Friday's "The Herd," Colin Cowherd laid out a group of players that he wouldn't trade for Durant (NO SHOT) and a few others that he'd have to think deeply about before making a deal (SLEEP ON IT).
Check out Cowherd's list below:
NO SHOT
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
Colin's thoughts: "This kid hasn't gotten into his prime. When he does in two years, he'll have 10 years minimum of prime. He doesn't cost me anything right now and just averaged 25 points in a playoff series."
Colin's thoughts: "He's a more exciting player, so he's more marketable [than Durant]. He's totally committed to Memphis. The city is in love with him. He just averaged 27 points per game, and he's an ascending shooter."
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Colin's thoughts: "No way. He's a better defensive player, he can be a more dominating offensive player, and he is completely committed. Milwaukee would be outraged if you moved Giannis for Kevin Durant. People would be furious if you made that move."
Colin's thoughts: "Luka is going to average 28 points per game or more for 12 straight years. He's got a big, thick body, so injuries are probably not going to be a big issue, and he is the next great scorer in this league."
SLEEP ON IT
Colin's thoughts: "Tatum played KD in a playoff series this year, and I thought he outplayed him. Jayson doesn't have an ego. Jayson is all in. Jayson is committed. Jayson isn't impulsive. Jayson is a better defensive player when he wants to be. I'd sleep on it, but I wouldn't make the move."
Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans
Colin's thoughts: "With Zion, I'd make the move. I like Zion, but his injuries freak me out, and now he's super expensive. However, when Zion is healthy, his numbers are Wilt."
Colin's thoughts: "He doesn't play any defense. I'm not sure what kind of leader he is, but I think people would be ticked off in Atlanta if you moved him for Durant, I really do. If you look at where the league is going, it's a shooter's league. This kid is magic."
Colin's thoughts: "I think Devin is a really good player, but I don't think that he's the alpha leader. I don't think he's a great defensive player. He's a good shot-maker, but he's not Durant. If I had to make the move, I'd make that move."
Colin's thoughts: "I'd probably make the move. He doesn't play much defense anymore, and he had the Gobert situation, which wasn't ideal."