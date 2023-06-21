National Basketball Association Celtics reportedly finalizing three-team trade to land Kristaps Porzingis Published Jun. 21, 2023 4:59 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Boston Celtics and LA Clippers are finalizing a three-team trade that would alter their cores as they pursue a title.

The Celtics, Clippers and Washington Wizards are "closing in" on a trade that would send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Malcolm Brogdon to Los Angeles and Marcus Morris to Washington, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

One of the other details that will have to be worked on is Porzingis' player option. He has a $36 million player option for the 2023-24 season that he would have to accept in order to facilitate the trade.

In addition to receiving Morris, the Wizards would get draft compensation in the deal if it's finalized, The Athletic reported. Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari could also be involved in the deal, which has a "high possibility" of happening, according to The Athletic and Yahoo! Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the deal is completed, the Celtics would get a player that would shore up their frontcourt as they've dealt with injuries (Robert Williams) and age (Al Horford) at the big man spot over the last couple of seasons. Porzingis, who'll turn 28 before the start of the new season, arguably had the best season of his eight-year career last season with the Wizards. He scored a career-high 23.2 points per game, shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from deep, adding 8.4 rebounds per game.

The Clippers would get a player who'd help them in their guard rotation, a place they've struggled to find consistent options out of since Kawhi Leonard and Paul George arrived in 2019. Brogdon won Sixth Man of the Year last season as he scored 14.9 points per game, shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from deep. He also had 3.7 assists per game.

While the Celtics are giving up a player that had a major part in helping them win 57 games and reach the Eastern Conference finals last season, it was reported prior to Wednesday that they were looking to consolidate their guard depth in order to acquire a frontcourt player. Brogdon was viewed as the most common target for such a trade.

As for the Wizards, they're reportedly close to making this trade three days after agreeing to trade longtime franchise star Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, signaling the start of a rebuild. The Wizards didn't receive much in return, reportedly getting back 38-year-old Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, future second-round picks and pick swaps as part of the deal. Washington is reportedly seeking to trade Paul.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association Boston Celtics LA Clippers

share