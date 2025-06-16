National Basketball Association 2025 NBA offseason trade tracker, grades: Who won the Desmond Bane trade? Published Jun. 16, 2025 4:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the conclusion of the NBA Finals comes the start of the trade season, and while a new champion has yet to be crowned, there has already been a shakeup in The Association.

Here are the latest trades in the NBA with grades on the biggest ones from yours truly:

June 15: Magic acquire Desmond Bane

Grizzlies receive: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four 1st-round picks (2025, 2026, 2028, 2030) and 2029 first-round pick swap

Magic receive: Desmond Bane

Grizzlies: A

It's no surprise that the Grizzlies were looking to make a big move. Their coach, Taylor Jenkins, was fired with nine games remaining in the season and they went on to get swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder, marking the third straight year that they were either eliminated in the opening round or missed the playoffs altogether. This move gives the Grizzlies a lot of flexibility to build around stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Grizzlies acquired a haul of picks and are known to make smart decisions during the draft. Even though they hovered around No. 2 in the West before the All-Star break ,they haven't been able to break through in the crowded West. Now, they have some wiggle room to figure out how to become a contender. Not to mention, Caldwell-Pope and Anthony will give them some increased depth at the wing.

Magic: B

Yes, Orlando gave up A LOT of capital. But they need a player like Bane. They ranked last in the league in 3-point shooting last season. Bane has shot 41 percent from beyond the arc over his five-season career. He's also a skilled offensive creator and a strong defender. While the Magic gave up a massive haul to get Bane, it needs to be pointed out that they kept their young core in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

This move gives the Magic a chance to be competitive in the East now. It's a big gamble to give up five first-round picks for a role player, but Bane fills a lot of holes for the Magic, who are clearly looking to make some noise next season.

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the league for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Times, the Bay Area News Group and the San Antonio Express-News. Follow her on Twitter @ melissarohlin .

