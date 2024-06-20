2024 NBA offseason rumors: Paul George wants to play 'right style of basketball'
The 2024 NBA season is officially over, and the offseason is in full swing.
Here's the latest off-court buzz from around the league.
June 19
Paul George wants to be "playing the right style of basketball"
George, a six-time All-NBA honoree, is one of the biggest names poised to hit the open market this summer. He explained what he's looking for, whether it's with the LA Clippers or a new team.
"For sure, contributing to winning basketball, but, at this point, it's not even about," said George, who has a player option for the 2024-25 season. "People say, ‘Chasing a championship'. It's not that. … Playing the right style of basketball is what I’m chasing."
