2024 NBA offseason rumors: Paul George wants to play 'right style of basketball'

The 2024 NBA season is officially over, and the offseason is in full swing.

Here's the latest off-court buzz from around the league.

Paul George wants to be "playing the right style of basketball"

George, a six-time All-NBA honoree, is one of the biggest names poised to hit the open market this summer. He explained what he's looking for, whether it's with the LA Clippers or a new team.

"For sure, contributing to winning basketball, but, at this point, it's not even about," said George, who has a player option for the 2024-25 season. "People say, ‘Chasing a championship'. It's not that. … Playing the right style of basketball is what I’m chasing."

