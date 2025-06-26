NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Odds: Ryan Blaney Favorite To Win Quaker State 400
NASCAR Cup Series

2025 NASCAR Odds: Ryan Blaney Favorite To Win Quaker State 400

Published Jun. 26, 2025 3:42 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Atlanta this weekend for the Quaker State 400.

And when it comes to the odds, bettors can dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

Last week at Pocono, Denny Hamlin closed as the favorite. But ultimately Chase Briscoe got into victory lane after closing at +2200.

This week, Ryan Blaney is the current favorite at +800, but Joey Logano's not too far behind at +850. So which driver takes the checkered flag this weekend? 

Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 26.

Quaker State 400 2025

Ryan Blaney: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Joey Logano: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Austin Cindric: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
William Byron: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Kyle Busch: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Chase Elliott: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Kyle Larson: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Christopher Bell: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Brad Keselowski: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Denny Hamlin: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Ross Chastain: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Tyler Reddick: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Chris Buescher: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Chase Briscoe: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Carson Hocevar: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Josh Berry: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Daniel Suarez: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Bubba Wallace: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Alex Bowman: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Ty Gibbs: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Todd Gilliland: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Michael McDowell: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Connor Zilisch: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Ryan Preece: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Erik Jones: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)
Noah Gragson: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Austin Dillon: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
AJ Allmendinger: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
John Hunter Nemechek: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)
Zane Smith: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Justin Haley: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Riley Herbst: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)
Cole Custer: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)
Ty Dillon: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Shane van Gisbergen: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Cody Ware: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
BJ McLeod: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
David Starr: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
 
