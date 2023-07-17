NASCAR Cup Series
Crayon 301 live updates: Stage 2 underway at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series

Crayon 301 live updates: Stage 2 underway at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Updated Jul. 17, 2023 1:57 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series' July schedule continues Monday with the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, as NASCAR's top stars will battle it out over 301 laps on the storied asphalt speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire.

The race was originally scheduled for Sunday but was postponed due to heavy rain and an accompanying a flood warning. It's the third Cup event this year postponed because of rain and also the third consecutive event impacted by rain.

Defending champion Christopher Bell (who could forget his wild chase-down victory at NHMS at last year?) will start on the pole after he turned the fastest qualifying lap of 124.781 mph in Saturday's qualifier.

You can find a full list of winners so far this year, as well as the season's remaining schedule here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the top moments.

Green!

Bell led the opening lap but was getting immediate pressure from Martin Truex Jr., who quickly drove out to a one-second lead over Bell and the rest of the field early in Stage 1.

Around he goes

A.J. Allmendinger brought out the first caution of the day after he spun off Turn 2 on the backstraightaway.

Follow the leader

It was a hard-fought battle for the lead as the first stage wound down.

On the move

Ty Gibbs, who had gained 24 spots since the race's start at the time, made contact with Alex Bowman late in the opening stage.

One down, two to go

Truex went on to win Stage 1 by over 3.5 seconds, followed by William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Aric Almirola and Ryan Blaney rounding out the top five. He continued to hold the lead off pit road.

Not everyone was having the same luck, however, as Corey LaJoie and Kyle Busch both got into the wall at the end of the first stage. The contact was enough to cut Busch's race short right then and there.

The green flag was back out on Lap 78.

Close calls

Bell got back in the swing of things in Stage 2, while Byron clipped Justin Haley on pit road as he was exiting his stall.

Elsewhere, Cole Custer, who got into the wall in Turn 3 but avoided bringing a caution out, had his day cut short.

Trouble in Turn 4

The caution did come out when Erik Jones spun out and got into the wall in Turn 4 to end a long green-flag run.

Chaos!

The green flag was back out with 17 laps to go in Stage 2, but Almirola's huge crash changed that and handed Kyle Larson the lead. 

Once again, the green flag returned, this time with just 11 laps remaining in the second stage, as Truex and Larson fought for the top spot.

Stay tuned for updates!

PRE-RACE

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch out for in Monday's race.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
NASCAR Cup Series
share
Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jets, Aaron Rodgers have all eyes on them. Can they survive brutal early stretch?

Jets, Aaron Rodgers have all eyes on them. Can they survive brutal early stretch?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes