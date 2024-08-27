NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR adds Mexico City to 2025 Cup, Xfinity schedules Published Aug. 27, 2024 12:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NASCAR announced it will take the Cup Series to Mexico City next year with a summer date on the same track where Formula 1 competes.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will also race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in a return for that series to the track where it raced at from 2005-2008.

But this time, the Cup Series drivers will come as well for the June 14-15 race weekend for the first international Cup race since July 18, 1958 at Canadian Exposition Stadium in Toronto.

The full 2024 Cup Series schedule likely will be announced Thursday. A NASCAR spokesman said he could not confirm that day for the long-awaited schedule release.

NASCAR confirmed that Richmond Raceway would lose one of its two Cup weekends to make room for Mexico City on the schedule.

NASCAR did confirm that Kyle Busch will be allowed into Mexico to race.

The two-time Cup champion was detained in January 2023 when he was trying to leave the country and had a handgun in his bag, which he said he forgot was in there and he has a permit to carry in the United States.

He agreed to plead guilty and adjudicated under a section of Mexican law that allows any prison sentence to be commuted if it is under four years, allowing him to leave the country by paying a $1,000 fine and an undisclosed bond.

Several pieces of the 2025 schedule have already been announced:

--The preseason Clash Feb. 2 at Bowman Gray Stadium.

--The Daytona 500 to open the season Feb. 16.

--The all-star race will be at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the third consecutive year.

--Charlotte will have its traditional Memorial Day weekend race on May 25.

--Atlanta will move from the playoffs to open an in-season tournament on June 28.

--Chicago street course is contracted with the city for July 6.

--Phoenix will be the championship on Nov. 2.

Other notable changes that have been discussed but not yet confirmed by NASCAR as the scheduling process has taken several twists and turns:

--COTA to move to the third race of the season to start a West Coast swing that goes COTA, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

--Homestead playoff race to move to the regular season in March.

-- Watkins Glen playoff date to move to in August.

--Daytona returns to the regular-season finale (this year it is Darlington because of the way the calendar fell and the two-week Olympic break). Darlington returns to the playoff opener.

--Gateway to move from June to a first-round playoff race in September.

--New Hampshire to move from July to quarterfinal-round playoff race in September.

--Talladega’s October playoff race will move to the semifinal round instead of the quarterfinal round.

--Easter weekend is the only Cup off-weekend during the season.

--Potential other tracks to see possible significant date changes: Michigan (to June), Sonoma (to July), Dover (to July) and Iowa (to August).

These changes could result in some different venues for Xfinity and truck races. The biggest addition, though, to both series will be a likely Easter weekend (Friday-Saturday) of racing at Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

