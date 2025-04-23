NASCAR Cup Series
‘Behind the Broadcast’ with the NASCAR on FOX crew at 2025 Daytona 500
Published Apr. 23, 2025 4:31 p.m. ET

The 2025 NASCAR season kicked off with a thrilling Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 16.

And to celebrate that day, NASCAR on FOX released a documentary on Tuesday that featured the 67th running of the race: "Daytona 500: Behind the Broadcast with Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer & Mike Joy Like You've Never Seen."

The documentary highlights the dedicated work that takes place leading up to the race, including qualifying and duels. Fans also get an exclusive look at the broadcasters in their trailer, as well as behind-the-scenes moments before the Daytona 500 on race day.

Of course, when the race began, it was Mike Joy on the call, with Kevin Harvick — the host of "Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour" — and Clint Bowyer by Joy's side.

After 11 laps, the race went under caution due to weather, so nobody was going 190 mph for roughly four hours. During this extended delay, we see Joy and Bowyer's candid conversation. Bowyer, by the way, was lying on the floor. 

The documentary also features cameos from Mamba Smith and Bob Pockrass.

As for how the race fared, William Byron, who started fifth, captured the checkered flag under the lights, marking his second consecutive win in "The Great American Race." 

What does the NASCAR on FOX team do after Byron's big win? You'll have to watch to find out.

Here's the full documentary: 

Daytona 500: Behind the Broadcast with Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer & Mike Joy Like You've Never Seen

Daytona 500: Behind the Broadcast with Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer & Mike Joy Like You've Never Seen

