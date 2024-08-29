NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR schedule: Where and when NASCAR national series will race Updated Aug. 29, 2024 1:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule has a considerable change in the order of races throughout the year.

The biggest alterations come at the beginning and at the end of the season.

The only change in venues were previously announced: The preseason Clash will move from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., and NASCAR will race in June at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City with Richmond Raceway going from two Cup weekends to one.

Among the changes early in the season is a more true West Coast swing with Circuit of the Americas (Austin) becoming the third race of the year with Phoenix and Las Vegas to follow.

NASCAR also has moved Homestead out of the playoffs to its sixth race of the year. Darlington’s "throwback weekend" moves off Mother’s Day weekend to April and Kansas Speedway fills the Mother’s Day slot.

Those early races are all part of the FOX/FS1 portion of the schedule, which will be the first 12 points races, the Clash and culminates with the all-star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Prime Video (Amazon) will have the next five races, with the final three determining seeding for a $1 million-to-win in-season tournament that will be conducted in conjunction with the next five points races on TNT.

NBC and USA will have the final 14 races and many of those have been shaken up as NASCAR continues to toy with the playoff tracks.

The first round will now be Darlington (back in the playoffs after being the regular-season finale this year as part of the way the schedule fell for its traditional Labor Day date), Gateway and Bristol. Gateway is new to the playoffs.

Atlanta, which opens the playoffs this year, was moved to June to open the in-season tournament while Watkins Glen goes back to August as a nod to campers in the area who prefer a summer rather than a date when school is in session.

The quarterfinal round will be New Hampshire, Kansas and the Charlotte road course. New Hampshire replaces Talladega in this round as Talladega moves to ...

... The semifinal round will be Las Vegas, Talladega and Martinsville. Talladega replaces Homestead, which moves to earlier in the year but also is setting itself up to make a bid for the 2026 championship.

The championship in 2025 remains at Phoenix.

NASCAR’s release of its national series schedules Thursday did not include specific networks nor start times. The Xfinity Series races will all be on the CW while FS1 has the entire truck schedule (with always the possibility of a race on FOX).

Here are the 2025 schedules:

2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule

FOX/FS1

Feb. 2: Winston-Salem (Clash)

Feb. 16: Daytona 500

Feb. 23: Atlanta

Mar. 2: Austin

Mar. 9: Phoenix

Mar. 16: Las Vegas

Mar. 23: Homestead

Mar. 30: Martinsville

Apr. 6: Darlington

Apr. 13: Bristol

Apr. 20: Off (Easter)

Apr. 27: Talladega

May 4: Texas

May 11: Kansas

May 18: North Wilkesboro (All-Star)

Prime Video (Amazon)

May 25: Charlotte

June 1: Nashville

June 8: Michigan

June 15: Mexico City

June 22: Pocono

TNT

June 28: Atlanta

July 6: Chicago street course

July 13: Sonoma

July 20: Dover

July 27: Indianapolis

NBC/USA

Aug. 3: Iowa

Aug. 10: Waktins Glen

Aug. 16: Richmond

Aug. 23: Daytona

(PLAYOFFS)

Aug. 31: Darlington

Sept. 7: St. Louis

Sept. 13: Bristol

Sept. 21: New Hampshire

Sept. 28: Kansas

Oct. 5: Charlotte road course

Oct. 12: Las Vegas

Oct. 19: Talladega

Oct. 26: Martinsville

Nov. 2: Phoenix

2025 Xfinity Series schedule

(all on CW)

Feb. 15: Daytona

Feb. 22: Atlanta

Mar. 1: Austin

Mar. 8: Phoenix

Mar. 15: Las Vegas

Mar. 22: Homestead

Mar. 29: Martinsville

Apr. 5: Darlington

Arp. 12: Bristol

Apr. 19: Rockingham

Apr. 26: Talladega

May 3: Texas

May 24: Charlotte

May 31: Nashville

June 14: Mexico City

June 21: Pocono

June 27: Atlanta

July 5: Chicago street course

July 12: Sonoma

July 19: Dover

July 26: Indianapolis

Aug. 2: Iowa

Aug. 9: Waktins Glen

Aug. 22: Daytona

Aug. 30: Portland

Sept. 6: St. Louis

(Playoffs)

Sept. 12: Bristol

Sept. 27: Kansas

Oct. 4: Charlotte road course

Oct. 11: Las Vegas

Oct. 18: Talladega

Oct. 25: Martinsville

Nov. 1: Phoenix

2025 Craftsman Truck Series schedule

(all on FS1 with possible FOX race)

Feb. 14: Daytona

Feb. 22: Atlanta

Mar. 14: Las Vegas

Mar. 21: Homestead

Mar. 28: Martinsville

Apr. 11: Bristol

April 18: Rockingham

May 2; Texas

May 10: Kansas

May 17: North Wilkesboro

May 23: Charlotte

May 30: Nashville

June 7: Michigan

June 20: Pocono

June 28: Lime Rock

July 25: IRP

Aug. 8: Waktins Glen

Aug. 15: Richmond

(PLAYOFFS)

Aug. 30: Darlington

Sept. 11: Bristol

Sept. 20: New Hampshire

Oct. 3: Charlotte road course

Oct. 10: Las Vegas

Oct. 17: Talladega

Oct. 24: Martinsville

Oct. 31: Phoenix

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

