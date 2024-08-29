2025 NASCAR schedule: Where and when NASCAR national series will race
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule has a considerable change in the order of races throughout the year.
The biggest alterations come at the beginning and at the end of the season.
The only change in venues were previously announced: The preseason Clash will move from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., and NASCAR will race in June at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City with Richmond Raceway going from two Cup weekends to one.
Among the changes early in the season is a more true West Coast swing with Circuit of the Americas (Austin) becoming the third race of the year with Phoenix and Las Vegas to follow.
NASCAR also has moved Homestead out of the playoffs to its sixth race of the year. Darlington’s "throwback weekend" moves off Mother’s Day weekend to April and Kansas Speedway fills the Mother’s Day slot.
Those early races are all part of the FOX/FS1 portion of the schedule, which will be the first 12 points races, the Clash and culminates with the all-star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Prime Video (Amazon) will have the next five races, with the final three determining seeding for a $1 million-to-win in-season tournament that will be conducted in conjunction with the next five points races on TNT.
NBC and USA will have the final 14 races and many of those have been shaken up as NASCAR continues to toy with the playoff tracks.
The first round will now be Darlington (back in the playoffs after being the regular-season finale this year as part of the way the schedule fell for its traditional Labor Day date), Gateway and Bristol. Gateway is new to the playoffs.
Atlanta, which opens the playoffs this year, was moved to June to open the in-season tournament while Watkins Glen goes back to August as a nod to campers in the area who prefer a summer rather than a date when school is in session.
The quarterfinal round will be New Hampshire, Kansas and the Charlotte road course. New Hampshire replaces Talladega in this round as Talladega moves to ...
... The semifinal round will be Las Vegas, Talladega and Martinsville. Talladega replaces Homestead, which moves to earlier in the year but also is setting itself up to make a bid for the 2026 championship.
The championship in 2025 remains at Phoenix.
NASCAR’s release of its national series schedules Thursday did not include specific networks nor start times. The Xfinity Series races will all be on the CW while FS1 has the entire truck schedule (with always the possibility of a race on FOX).
Here are the 2025 schedules:
2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule
FOX/FS1
Feb. 2: Winston-Salem (Clash)
Feb. 16: Daytona 500
Feb. 23: Atlanta
Mar. 2: Austin
Mar. 9: Phoenix
Mar. 16: Las Vegas
Mar. 23: Homestead
Mar. 30: Martinsville
Apr. 6: Darlington
Apr. 13: Bristol
Apr. 20: Off (Easter)
Apr. 27: Talladega
May 4: Texas
May 11: Kansas
May 18: North Wilkesboro (All-Star)
Prime Video (Amazon)
May 25: Charlotte
June 1: Nashville
June 8: Michigan
June 15: Mexico City
June 22: Pocono
TNT
June 28: Atlanta
July 6: Chicago street course
July 13: Sonoma
July 20: Dover
July 27: Indianapolis
NBC/USA
Aug. 3: Iowa
Aug. 10: Waktins Glen
Aug. 16: Richmond
Aug. 23: Daytona
(PLAYOFFS)
Aug. 31: Darlington
Sept. 7: St. Louis
Sept. 13: Bristol
Sept. 21: New Hampshire
Sept. 28: Kansas
Oct. 5: Charlotte road course
Oct. 12: Las Vegas
Oct. 19: Talladega
Oct. 26: Martinsville
Nov. 2: Phoenix
2025 Xfinity Series schedule
(all on CW)
Feb. 15: Daytona
Feb. 22: Atlanta
Mar. 1: Austin
Mar. 8: Phoenix
Mar. 15: Las Vegas
Mar. 22: Homestead
Mar. 29: Martinsville
Apr. 5: Darlington
Arp. 12: Bristol
Apr. 19: Rockingham
Apr. 26: Talladega
May 3: Texas
May 24: Charlotte
May 31: Nashville
June 14: Mexico City
June 21: Pocono
June 27: Atlanta
July 5: Chicago street course
July 12: Sonoma
July 19: Dover
July 26: Indianapolis
Aug. 2: Iowa
Aug. 9: Waktins Glen
Aug. 22: Daytona
Aug. 30: Portland
Sept. 6: St. Louis
(Playoffs)
Sept. 12: Bristol
Sept. 27: Kansas
Oct. 4: Charlotte road course
Oct. 11: Las Vegas
Oct. 18: Talladega
Oct. 25: Martinsville
Nov. 1: Phoenix
2025 Craftsman Truck Series schedule
(all on FS1 with possible FOX race)
Feb. 14: Daytona
Feb. 22: Atlanta
Mar. 14: Las Vegas
Mar. 21: Homestead
Mar. 28: Martinsville
Apr. 11: Bristol
April 18: Rockingham
May 2; Texas
May 10: Kansas
May 17: North Wilkesboro
May 23: Charlotte
May 30: Nashville
June 7: Michigan
June 20: Pocono
June 28: Lime Rock
July 25: IRP
Aug. 8: Waktins Glen
Aug. 15: Richmond
(PLAYOFFS)
Aug. 30: Darlington
Sept. 11: Bristol
Sept. 20: New Hampshire
Oct. 3: Charlotte road course
Oct. 10: Las Vegas
Oct. 17: Talladega
Oct. 24: Martinsville
Oct. 31: Phoenix
Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.
