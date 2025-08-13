NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Odds: Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell Atop Board For Cook Out 400
Published Aug. 13, 2025 6:05 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond for the Cook Out 400.

When it comes to the odds, bettors can also dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

Last weekend at Watkins Glen, Shane van Gisbergen got into victory lane with win No. 4 on the season. For this weekend's race at Richmond, Denny Hamlin has opened as the slight favorite at +400 over Christopher Bell, who's second on the board at +450.

Who will take the checkered flag at the Cook Out? Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 13.

Cook Out 400 Richmond 2025

Denny Hamlin: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Christopher Bell: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Kyle Larson: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
William Byron: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Joey Logano: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Ryan Blaney: +1100 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Chase Briscoe: +1100 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Chase Elliott: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Brad Keselowski: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Chris Buescher: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Ross Chastain: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Tyler Reddick: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Kyle Busch: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Austin Dillon: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Bubba Wallace: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Ty Gibbs: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Josh Berry: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Carson Hocevar: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Ryan Preece: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Alex Bowman: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Daniel Suarez: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)
Austin Cindric: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)
Corey Heim: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Erik Jones: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
John Hunter Nemechek: +16000 (bet $10 to win $1,610 total)
Noah Gragson: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Michael McDowell: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
AJ Allmendinger: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Zane Smith: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Shane van Gisbergen: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Todd Gilliland: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Jesse Love: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Justin Haley: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)
Cole Custer: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)
Ty Dillon: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Riley Herbst: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Cody Ware: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

