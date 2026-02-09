NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Is Back: 'It's Loud. It's Raw. And It's A Damn Good Time!'
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Is Back: 'It's Loud. It's Raw. And It's A Damn Good Time!'

Updated Feb. 9, 2026 7:54 p.m. ET

NASCAR is back, and it promises to be loud, raw and a damn good time.

Scott Eastwood gets the 2026 season revved up in this season trailer, featuring cameos from former NFL star Marshawn Lynch and YouTuber/NASCAR driver Cleetus McFarland, along with Cup Series drivers Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, Carson Hocevar, Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson (plus his wife Katelyn).

Come watch NASCAR for "grit, fights for inches and contact that counts," as Eastwood put it. The season started with the Clash at Bowman Gray, an exhibition on Wednesday night. The race was highlighted by physical racing, weather obstacles, and constant lead changes. Ryan Preece took the lead on Lap 156 of the 200-lap race, and cushioned his lead on William Byron after a restart on Lap 182. 

This Sunday, tune in for the famous Daytona 500, NASCAR's first points-scoring race of the 2026 season. The green flag for the 68th edition of "The Great American Race" is at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App, with coverage starting at 12:30 p.m. FOX has broadcast the Florida-based race since 2007. 

The race, which is held at Daytona International Speedway, is a 200-lap race (500 miles). There are 41 cars competing. Byron, who was the runner-up in last week's Clash, has won the last two Daytona 500s. 

Tune into the Daytona 500 and follow along throughout the 2026 NASCAR season to feel "Sunday at full throttle", to hear "engines roar", and for "dust, denim-fenders, and a place to let loose."

share
Get more from the NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Counting Down 20 Most Memorable Moments in Daytona 500 History

Counting Down 20 Most Memorable Moments in Daytona 500 History

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes