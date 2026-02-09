NASCAR Is Back: 'It's Loud. It's Raw. And It's A Damn Good Time!'

NASCAR is back, and it promises to be loud, raw and a damn good time.

Scott Eastwood gets the 2026 season revved up in this season trailer, featuring cameos from former NFL star Marshawn Lynch and YouTuber/NASCAR driver Cleetus McFarland, along with Cup Series drivers Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, Carson Hocevar, Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson (plus his wife Katelyn).

Come watch NASCAR for "grit, fights for inches and contact that counts," as Eastwood put it. The season started with the Clash at Bowman Gray, an exhibition on Wednesday night. The race was highlighted by physical racing, weather obstacles, and constant lead changes. Ryan Preece took the lead on Lap 156 of the 200-lap race, and cushioned his lead on William Byron after a restart on Lap 182.

This Sunday, tune in for the famous Daytona 500, NASCAR's first points-scoring race of the 2026 season. The green flag for the 68th edition of "The Great American Race" is at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App, with coverage starting at 12:30 p.m. FOX has broadcast the Florida-based race since 2007.

The race, which is held at Daytona International Speedway, is a 200-lap race (500 miles). There are 41 cars competing. Byron, who was the runner-up in last week's Clash, has won the last two Daytona 500s.

Tune into the Daytona 500 and follow along throughout the 2026 NASCAR season to feel "Sunday at full throttle", to hear "engines roar", and for "dust, denim-fenders, and a place to let loose."