Formula 1 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix odds, favorites, betting insights: Verstappen favored Updated Nov. 15, 2023 2:31 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix is upon us!

Yes, the first Formula 1 race in Vegas since the 1982 Caesars Palace Grand Prix — and the third Grand Prix in the United States this season — revs up this Sunday, November 19. The 6.201 km street circuit runs counterclockwise and features 17 corners and a 1.900 km straight.

BetMGM's Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost believes this Grand Prix will only be a boon to the growing U.S. fanbase.

"We are forecasting that this race weekend in Las Vegas is easily going to shatter every company record for the sport," Prevost said. "While popularity for automotive sports in the U.S. continues to grow, we believe the activity we are seeing so far around this Las Vegas race is going to take it to a whole new level."

ADVERTISEMENT

Formula 1 certainly hopes so, as this race will be the most expensive event on the 23-race calendar.

Looking to get in on the action? We've got you covered with everything from the odds to betting insights. So, let's dive in.

Favorites

Max Verstappen, the world's current No. 1 F1 driver with 17 wins and 19 podiums, is the dominant odds-on favorite to win this week at -400 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lando Norris, ranked fifth in the world, is the second favorite to win at +800.

Lewis Hamilton, who holds the record for most wins and most podium finishes, has +1600 odds to win the event, while five-time race champion Charles Leclerc sits at +1800.

Rounding out the top five is Sergio Perez at +2000.

Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023*

Max Verstappen: -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)

Lando Norris: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Lewis Hamilton: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Charles Leclerc: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Sergio Perez: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Carlos Sainz: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Oscar Piastri: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

George Russell: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Fernando Alonso: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Pierre Gasly: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Lance Stroll: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Esteban Ocon: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Daniel Ricciardo: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Alexander Albon: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Yuki Tsunoda: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Valtteri Bottas: +60000 (bet $10 to win $6,010 total)

Nico Hulkenberg: +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)

Kevin Magnussen: +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)

Guanyu Zhou: +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)

Logan Sargeant: +80000 (bet $10 to win $8,010 total)

*Odds as of 11/15/2023

BetMGM Senior Trader Halvor Egeland believes the race is Verstappen's to lose.

"Max Verstappen is the betting favorite, but [he] would be one of our best results given his heavy odds. Hopefully, we can get a shocker in qualifying and someone other than Red Bull takes the pole to drive additional action."

Here is a look at some of the betting insights for this weekend's event, courtesy of BetMGM.

Line movement (Open to Now)

Max Verstappen -350 to -300

Charles Leclerc +2200 to +1600

Fernando Alonso +4000 to +2500

Highest Ticket%

Landon Norris 15.8%

Max Verstappen 12.7%

Sergio Perez 10.9%

Highest Handle%

Max Verstappen 58.6%

Lando Norris 12.6%

Sergio Perez 6.8%

Biggest Liability

Logan Sargeant

Lando Norris

Sergio Perez

Most bet (tickets) props

Sergio Perez to finish top 3 (+160)

Any other driver to win race vs. Verstappen (+200)

Mercedes car to win the race (+1200)

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share