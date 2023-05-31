Major League Baseball Young Oakland A's fan rounds bases, and nobody stops him Published May. 31, 2023 1:52 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Oakland Athletics are an MLB-worst 12-45 this season, and the main storyline around the team is its attempts to finalize a relocation to Las Vegas. Attendance at Alameda County Coliseum is understandably dismal, with only the most diehard fans willing to show up to support a team that is on pace for well over 100 losses and whose ownership has made it clear it believes the team's future is in another state.

This is how you end up with a scene like the one that took place recently while the A's grounds crew worked on the field. A young fan decided to sprint onto the field and round the bases, then returned to his section of seating without any interference from security guards.

The most resistance the fan seemed to face was one groundskeeper throwing his hands up in exasperation while one security guard halfheartedly jogs to the fan before letting him run back to the bleachers untouched. In fairness to the A's employees, why not let this fan make a memory amid such a dismal season? The most damage the fan did was perhaps to create a little extra work for the grounds crew.

It's just another example of the weird purgatory in which the 2023 A's find themselves. The good news is that this week has brought a silver lining as Oakland has taken the first two games of an interleague series against the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves.

Still, social media had plenty of fun reactions to the video once it went viral.

