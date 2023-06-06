Major League Baseball
Yankees star Aaron Judge (toe) headed to IL again
Yankees star Aaron Judge (toe) headed to IL again

Published Jun. 6, 2023 10:55 p.m. ET

Aaron Judge is headed to the injured list for the second time this season after the New York Yankees star hurt his right toe while making a spectacular catch at Dodger Stadium.

The reigning AL MVP missed his second consecutive game Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox. He met with team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad and underwent testing that showed a bruise and a sprained ligament, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said following his team's 3-2 loss.

Boone said Judge will be placed on the IL but did not give a timeline for his return. The slugger received a platelet-rich plasma injection.

"The biggest thing now is trying to get the swelling out of there," Boone said. "Had some improvements today, but now just see where we are in the coming weeks, or days and then a week — but the biggest thing is getting the swelling out of there now."

Boone said Judge's toe is not fractured.

"I think it definitely could have been worse," the manager said. "Hopefully it’s on the shorter side of things."

judge

Aaron Judge talks amazing catch vs. Dodgers: ‘I just wanted to make a play’

Aaron Judge talks amazing catch vs. Dodgers: ‘I just wanted to make a play’

Reporting by The Associated Press.

