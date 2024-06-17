Major League Baseball Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo could miss 4-6 weeks with arm fracture Updated Jun. 17, 2024 8:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has a fracture to the radial neck in his right arm, according to The Athletic.

The Yankees have yet to announce the diagnosis, but are expected to place Rizzo on the 10-day injured list before Tuesday's game against Baltimore. According to the report, he is not expected to need surgery.

Rizzo injured his arm during Sunday's 9-3 loss to Boston. After hitting a ground ball to first base, he collided with Red Sox pitcher Brennan Bernardino, who ranged over to cover the bag. Rizzo is expected to miss 4-6 weeks due to the injury.

Rizzo, 34, is currently batting .223/.289/.341, with eight homers. He's played in 70 games for the Yanks, who have a 1 ½-game lead in the American League East at 50-24.

New York will likely play DJ Lemahieu at first and move Oswaldo Cabrera to third amid Rizzo's injury.

